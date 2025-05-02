Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Alexandre Carrier would have returned in game #4 if there had been overtime
Michaël Petit
Alexandre Carrier would have returned in game #4 if there had been overtime
Credit: In the playoffs, things get a little shaky, as we saw in the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals. Many players play injured, and we learn this when we look back on the season. The CH was banged up, but if there’s one player who looked more shaken up, it was Alexandre […]
In the playoffs, things get a little shaky, as we saw in the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals.

Many players play injured, and we learn this when we look back on the season.

The CH was banged up, but if there’s one player who looked more shaken up, it was Alexandre Carrier, who left game #4.

He was buzzed by Tom Wilson and didn’t come back from the game.

In an interview on TVA Sports with Jean-Charles Lajoie, Carrier said that if there had been overtime in Game #4, he would have been back in the game. All this, despite his poor condition.

You can listen to the full interview right here:

He was talking about how his family (especially his wife) really didn’t appreciate seeing him go down fighting the way he did.

And that’s understandable. Nobody wants to see a loved one get manhandled by a Tom Wilson.

Carrier was a pillar on the blue line for the CH in this series, and I’m not the only one who thinks he was the club’s most indispensable playoff defenseman.

He played with aplomb, was involved in all kinds of situations and was very solid defensively, preventing the Caps from getting scoring chances on several occasions.

He and Matheson made a very interesting pair, and we saw them in action at the end of the season, once Kaiden Guhle returned to action.

Matheson didn’t have a great series, causing a few costly turnovers, but the Quebec duo was great to watch.

That’s when you realize that acquiring Carrier (for Justin Barron, one-on-one, mind you) was crucial. Everyone (on the defensive brigade) was in the right chair and he brought a lot of stability.

Transactions like this are something Kent Hughes can do whenever he wants.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the off-season to improve his club.


In gossip

– Lane Hutson is a true field hockey fanatic.

– Hellebuyck gave his thoughts on the goal to the referees.

– It was to be expected that this would have repercussions in the moment.

– A slap to center field for Springer.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content