We need to see Juraj “Tkachuk” Slafkovsky in playoffs

Has Juraj Slafkovsky had a perfect season? I’ll let you answer that question for yourself.

But despite everything, Slaf has (once again) found a way to finish his campaign on a high note.He recorded 21 points (10 goals) in his last 26 games of the season and the timing is interesting with the playoffs starting next Monday.

In fact, Slafkovsky – at 6’3″ – has the size to be an important player for the habs in the playoffs.

At 225 pounds, he has the frame to be a disruptive player on the ice. He has the skills and tools to be a dominant player, even… but there’s only one problem with Slaf and we all know it.

In the playoffs, we need to see the Juraj Slafkovsky from the last game of the season. The same Juraj Slafkovsky who finished the game with an assist, hits, two shots on goal, a +3 rating… and several scoring chances created for his teammates.

When Slaf has the mindset to play like Brady Tkachuk (like on Wednesday), he’s really useful in the habs’ lineup.

But we don’t see that Slaf every night and that’s the problem in the eyes of many.

McCagg: Juraj Slafkovsky is built for playoffs@grantmccagg: «That’s one of the reasons they drafted him, for the big games»#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/41WZkdM5Ny — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 18, 2025

Juraj Slafkovsky has just turned 21 (on March 30th).

He will learn with time that he needs to play the right way and have the right level of energy every night… or else, he’s not as important for his team.

But with the playoffs starting, it’s the perfect time for him to learn that lesson.

Because we know: in the playoffs, it’s a whole different level.

And Slaf will have to use his body to disrupt the big players of the Capitals because he’s one of the few habs forwards who has the size to do so.

He did it against the Hurricanes and it gave good results.

Slaf was intense in his battles along the boards and that’s exactly how he needs to play in the playoffs:

This habs goal by Nick Suzuki doesn’t happen without the big hit & board battle win by Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/0ckn4uHEoQ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025

I’m really looking forward to seeing which Juraj Slafkovsky we’ll see in the playoffs.

The Capitals players will want to physically challenge him and I’m especially looking forward to seeing how he’ll respond to adversity.

Because we must not forget one thing: Slaf has never participated in the NHL playoffs. And maybe the intensity of the games will help him understand certain things…

