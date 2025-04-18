Top-5 : Ovi can thank Crosby and Malkin for his new Rolex

Credit: It was the last day of the NHL regular season yesterday. And on the occasion, seven games were presented in all corners of the league. Let’s see what happened: That’s a wrap on the 2024-25 regular season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/m2xgxgPqSX pic.twitter.com/QHRUWJqbzr — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 18, 2025 1: A new Rolex for Ovi The Capitals […]

It was the last day of the NHL regular season yesterday.And on the occasion, seven games were presented in all corners of the league.

Let’s see what happened:

1: A new Rolex for Ovi

The Capitals were visiting Pittsburgh to face Sidney Crosby and his team.

The Penguins’ captain helped his team win 5-2 by scoring a goal and an assist… but that’s not what caught attention in the game.

Rather, it’s Alex Ovechkin’s 897th career goal:

GOAT Alex Ovechkin scores 897th NHL goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins pic.twitter.com/LHduSEJq5c — PatriotN (@An14711567) April 18, 2025

After the game, Crosby and Evgeni Malkin met with Ovi to give him a gift.

They wanted to congratulate him on breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record: Malkin and Crosby gave the Capitals’ captain a new Rolex.

It’s well-deserved:

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin gifted Alex Ovechkin a Rolex for breaking the NHL goals record!

•••

( : @penguins) pic.twitter.com/98n4WQ2GAk — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 18, 2025

At 39, Ovi finishes the season with an impressive 44 goals and 73 points in 65 games.

That’s not bad at all. And the Caps will need him if they want to beat the Habs in the first round…

2: A chance the Habs won on Wednesday

The Canadiens got their ticket to the playoffs on Wednesday by beating the Hurricanes.

They did well to win the game… because behind, the Blue Jackets were breathing down the Habs’ necks.

And the Jackets finished their season in style last night by demolishing the Islanders 6-1.

Lucky the Habs won on Wednesday…

The @BlueJacketsNHL close out their season with six straight wins! pic.twitter.com/tDEly1XlA2 — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2025

Of course, we can’t say for sure that the Canadiens would have missed the playoffs if they hadn’t beaten the Hurricanes.

But… with the Jackets on fire, the team did what it had to do.

And that means the Habs are heading to the playoffs… and the Blue Jackets are heading to play golf.

3: Matvei Michkov dominates in his last game of the season

Lane Hutson finished the season in first place among rookies with 66 points. #Calder

Behind him are Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov… who both had 63 points this season.

Flyers rookie Matvei Mitchkov finishes with 26 goals, the most by any rookie this season in the NHL. It’s the most goals by a Flyers rookie since Mikael Renberg 31 years ago. Wow what a rookie season coming over to America. pic.twitter.com/sVjR6mc7i3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 18, 2025

Michkov was able to finish the campaign in second place among rookie point getters (tied with Celebrini) with a three-point performance last night.The Flyers player notably scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season:

Despite everything, Michkov’s brilliance wasn’t enough… because the Flyers lost 5-4 to the poor Sabres.

4: Tim Stutzle reminds us of his talent

It was time for the season to end in Philadelphia.In the beginning of the 3rd period of the Senators vs Hurricanes game, the Senators were losing 5-3.But the Senators scored four unanswered goals in the third period to win 7-5.Note that Brady Tkachuk was unable to finish the game for the Senators. But he will be in his position for the first playoff game:It was Tim Stutzle who finished the evening in style and pleased the fans at the end of the game.

There was a little over a minute left to play… and the young Senators player scored a beautiful goal:

His season has been quiet, but Tim Stutzle still had 79 points in 24-25.

He is one of the main reasons for the team’s success and their first playoff participation since 2017.

5: When Philippe Myers thinks he’s Bobby Orr

We don’t often hear the name Philippe Myers.

The Leafs’ defenseman has found his niche in Toronto after tougher years… and he can still have an impact on the ice.

For example?Myers gave himself airs of Bobby Orr last night against the Red Wings. This goal deserves attention:The Leafs won the game 4-3 and Auston Matthews scored his 33rd goal of the season in the win.

The Leafs are heading to the playoffs… and will face the Senators in the first round.

It’s going to be a great show.

Overtime

– Wow.

Utah HC/Arizona Coyotes have missed the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 18, 2025

– Well done.

Leon Draisaitl wins his FIRST Rocket Richard Trophy with a 52 goal season pic.twitter.com/hWjDSmVDvS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2025

– He’s too strong.

For the 2nd year in a row, and 3rd time in his career, Nikita Kucherov takes home the Art Ross Trophy pic.twitter.com/c0ql4MXuAW — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 18, 2025

– Wow!

Sam Morton, Zayne Parekh & Taylor Ward ALL scored their first in their debut tonight. The last time 3 players scored in their NHL debut in the SAME game was Ducks vs. Blues in 2002 pic.twitter.com/zkKIwDkx4P — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2025

– The top scorers of the evening:

– No games tonight in the NHL. The playoffs start tomorrow: