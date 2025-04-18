Top-5 : Ovi can thank Crosby and Malkin for his new Rolex

Let’s see what happened:
1: A new Rolex for Ovi
The Penguins’ captain helped his team win 5-2 by scoring a goal and an assist… but that’s not what caught attention in the game.
Rather, it’s Alex Ovechkin’s 897th career goal:
They wanted to congratulate him on breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record: Malkin and Crosby gave the Capitals’ captain a new Rolex.
It’s well-deserved:
That’s not bad at all. And the Caps will need him if they want to beat the Habs in the first round…
2: A chance the Habs won on Wednesday
They did well to win the game… because behind, the Blue Jackets were breathing down the Habs’ necks.
Lucky the Habs won on Wednesday…
Of course, we can’t say for sure that the Canadiens would have missed the playoffs if they hadn’t beaten the Hurricanes.
But… with the Jackets on fire, the team did what it had to do.
And that means the Habs are heading to the playoffs… and the Blue Jackets are heading to play golf.
3: Matvei Michkov dominates in his last game of the season
Behind him are Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov… who both had 63 points this season.
Despite everything, Michkov’s brilliance wasn’t enough… because the Flyers lost 5-4 to the poor Sabres.
4: Tim Stutzle reminds us of his talent
Fear not, Sens fans.
There was a little over a minute left to play… and the young Senators player scored a beautiful goal:
He is one of the main reasons for the team’s success and their first playoff participation since 2017.
5: When Philippe Myers thinks he’s Bobby Orr
We don’t often hear the name Philippe Myers.
The Leafs’ defenseman has found his niche in Toronto after tougher years… and he can still have an impact on the ice.
The Leafs are heading to the playoffs… and will face the Senators in the first round.
It’s going to be a great show.
Overtime
– Wow.
– Well done.
– He’s too strong.
– Wow!
– The top scorers of the evening:
– No games tonight in the NHL. The playoffs start tomorrow: