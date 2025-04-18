Martin St-Louis : “I feel that the Caps are the best team in the league”

I feel that the Capitals are the best team in the league, so you do the math. — Martin St-Louis
Overtime
It's now logical why David Savard took the mic at the Bell Center #gohabsgo
SHOCKING IMAGES OF THE ARREST OF TWO MEMBERS OF THE BPM SPORTS TEAM…
On the eve of the playoffs, Brad Treliving says Mitch Marner has had a “fabulous” season for the #leafs.
According to Antonin Besner of RDS, Joey Saputo was present at the Nutrilait Center and attended the team meeting.
According to Antonin Besner of RDS, Joey Saputo was present at the Nutrilait Center and attended the team meeting.

Reminder: the first market window closes on April 23, and won't reopen until July 24. #CFMTL
Manager Dave Roberts still expects the Japanese player to pitch for the Dodgers this season.
