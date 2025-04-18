Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Martin St-Louis : “I feel that the Caps are the best team in the league”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis : “I feel that the Caps are the best team in the league”
Credit: Getty Images
In a series, there’s a rule to follow: give your opponent no reason to get angry at you.

A member of your organization shouldn’t say something that will end up on your opponent’s bulletin board and serve as motivation for them to win games.

You shouldn’t shoot yourself in the foot, then.

Martin St-Louis may be in his first series in Montreal, but it’s not his first barbecue in the National League playoffs. He knows how to act at this level.

And this afternoon, he proved it.

In a press conference with reporters on the team beat, St-Louis was asked what the odds were of the Habs winning their first-round series.

And he said this:

I feel that the Capitals are the best team in the league, so you do the math. — Martin St-Louis

This shows that he respects his opponent and knows where his team stands. But it shouldn’t be seen as if St-Louis is giving up before it even starts.

In my eyes, it’s just respect. But deep down, even if he knows the challenge is big, he must still believe in it.

He has a few days to come up with a strategy and explain it to the players to give them the best chance of beating Washington. He’ll surely work very hard.

The result starting Monday.


Overtime

– Excellent point.

– Excellent flash.

– What will he do this summer?

– Oh yeah?

– To be continued.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content