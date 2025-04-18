Martin St-Louis : “I feel that the Caps are the best team in the league”

I feel that the Capitals are the best team in the league, so you do the math. — Martin St-Louis

“I mean, I feel it’s the best team in the league, so you do the math.”—Martin St. Louis on #gohabsgo odds vs. @Capitals — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 18, 2025

Overtime

It’s now logical why David Savard took the mic at the Bell Center #gohabsgo https://t.co/4w36dvlhn7 — JT (@jeantrudel83) April 18, 2025

On the eve of the playoffs, Brad Treliving says Mitch Marner has had a “fabulous” season for the #leafs. “He’s been a leader, he’s been a top player and I think he’s in a real good spot.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 18, 2025

According to Antonin Besner of RDS, Joey Saputo was present at the Nutrilait Center and attended the team meeting. Reminder: the first market window closes on April 23, and won’t reopen until July 24. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/eP3CdCwrju — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) April 18, 2025

Manager Dave Roberts still expects the Japanese player to pitch for the Dodgers this season. https://t.co/E08LF9kR5P — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 18, 2025

In a series, there’s a rule to follow: give your opponent no reason to get angry at you.A member of your organization shouldn’t say something that will end up on your opponent’s bulletin board and serve as motivation for them to win games.You shouldn’t shoot yourself in the foot, then.Martin St-Louis may be in his first series in Montreal, but it’s not his first barbecue in the National League playoffs. He knows how to act at this level.And this afternoon, he proved it.In a press conference with reporters on the team beat, St-Louis was asked what the odds were of the Habs winning their first-round series.And he said this:This shows that he respects his opponent and knows where his team stands. But it shouldn’t be seen as if St-Louis is giving up before it even starts.In my eyes, it’s just respect. But deep down, even if he knows the challenge is big, he must still believe in it.He has a few days to come up with a strategy and explain it to the players to give them the best chance of beating Washington. He’ll surely work very hard.The result starting Monday.– Excellent point.– Excellent flash.– What will he do this summer?– Oh yeah?– To be continued.