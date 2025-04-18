Led in series by the young players: the Canadiens will progress without good sense thanks to the next few days

Si vous étiez Martin St-Louis, feriez-vous des changements à la formation pour les séries ? pic.twitter.com/v26651neDV — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 18, 2025

David Reinbacher est sur la première vague du jeu de puissance ce matin à la place de Logan Mailloux. Joshua Roy en fait partie aussi avec Dauphin, Barré-Boulet et Farrell. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 18, 2025

Overtime

NHL execs and coaches pick the playoffs’ 3 monster first-round matchups: Avs/Stars, Battle of Florida and Battle of Ontario. You might surprised how one of the 50-50 series was one-sided in the picks. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/P8Gmh8oKBm — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 18, 2025

Mathieu Dandenault says playing for #GoHabsGo was a «dream» «I got to go to Montreal, I got to live the dream … It’s special to wear that jersey in front of friends and family»#thesickpodcast @KnucklesNilan30 pic.twitter.com/osc5TfugLL — The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) April 17, 2025

Il avait raison d’être en colère. https://t.co/7NfUZAZq1R — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 18, 2025

Jalen Neal a reçu un mauvais coup à la poitrine lors d’une séance d’entraînement et il ressent beaucoup de douleur. #CFMTL Avec un effectif presque entièrement en santé, Marco Donadel sent qu’il est plus judicieux de faire appel à quelqu’un d’autre à 100 %. #Profondeur — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 18, 2025

The NHL has announced a new regular-season attendance record was set this year with 23,014,458 total fans in attendance. The number makes up 96.9% of capacity. It’s the first time the NHL has hit the 23-million mark and the third consecutive year a new record has been set pic.twitter.com/kcsP3ezQzI — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 18, 2025

Making the playoffs in 2025 for the Habs, that changes everything.I’m not saying that because I think the Canadiens are going to win the Stanley Cup. I’m saying that because it will make the Canadiens more credible this summer when they want to convince players to join the team. It can’t hurt, at least.I’m also saying that because it’s possible to see a team use a playoff appearance to take it to the next level 12 months later. The Capitals of 2024 and 2025 are a good example.But I’m saying it mostly for the experience the young players will get. It will be worth its weight in gold.It would have been one thing if Kent Hughes had taken shortcuts (like the Red Wings… with the results we see) by signing veterans to bring the young players to the playoffs.But that’s not the case. The young players brought the Habs to the playoffs and made the difference this season. They will live the playoff experience to the fullest – like Nick Suzuki (2020, 2021) and Cole Caufield (2021) in the past.When you look at the Habs lineup, you can see that without Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and even Juraj Slafkovsky, the Habs wouldn’t be in this position.Alex Newhook, who has a ring in 2022, will also learn not to just rely on the veterans. Ivan Demidov is getting his feet wet in the NHL. Samuel Montembeault has progressed beautifully this year. Jayden Struble will go get some experience.And I have a hard time believing that Arber Xhekaj won’t play at all, you know. If it gets crazy, he’ll come into play.Even if the Habs were to get swept in four, the next few days will be formative. It will be an important foundation for when the Habs will enter the playoffs through the front door one day.And in the meantime, other guys will go get some experience in Laval in the playoffs. It could be worse, right?Speaking of the Rocket, let’s note that Brandon Gignac was at practice with a non-contact jersey, that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard should be there for the playoffs, and that Joshua Roy will play tonight with Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck.The team can ensure, as early as tonight, that they will finish at the top of the AHL.– To read.– With reason.– Yes.– To note.– Hockey is healthy.