Ivan Demidov showed up to the Canadiens’ optional practice

This explains it: the habs changed the format of their regular practice to an optional practice. It will start at 11am. https://t.co/QqPZJDBUXc — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 18, 2025

The time has come. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) April 18, 2025

The Canadiens have what it takes to surprise the best team in the East, according to our columnist. https://t.co/R82cWO37DV pic.twitter.com/1ZM6kanorq — LNH (@LNH_FR) April 18, 2025

Sports enthusiasts: between the past, the present, and the upcoming duel against the @Capitals, former captain of the @CanadiensMTL Yvan Cournoyer tells @LangloisMario that he is convinced the current edition of the Habs can win. https://t.co/HtlWnj5xco — 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 18, 2025

Connor Hughes promised to Lausanne in case of return to Switzerland https://t.co/GFm6aZ3lGe — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) April 18, 2025

Latvian goalie Mikus Vecvanags has joined the Rocket as the 3rd goalie. The Canadiens’ 5th round pick in 2024 completed his season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. pic.twitter.com/bOqVifYJN7 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 18, 2025

Initially, the Canadiens were supposed to practice at 10:30. And according to colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who is on site in Brossard, there are a lot of fans at the practice.But finally, the habs changed their mind – and it was announced at the last minute.Instead, the club decided that the practice would be at 11am and that it would be optional. Apparently, rest was considered the best option on April 18, three days before the playoffs and 48 hours before departing for Washington.We were wondering who would show up.Lane Hutson, who arrived before the others, and Kaiden Guhle are two regulars who attended. Emil Heineman, who was recently injured but has returned to play, was present.Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, and Michael Pezzetta, who did not play on Wednesday, also took to the ice.And a little after the others, we saw Ivan Demidov take to the ice. It's not bad that this guy, who people who showed up were waiting for in the stands, is practicing.The seven players were shooting on a goalie who was not Samuel Montembeault or Jakub Dobes. The latter arrived later.It would have been surprising to see Demidov not skating. He has just arrived in North America and was the forward least used by Martin St-Louis in game #82.And if he follows Hutson step by step, he will show up.Demidov left the locker room for a few minutes (a broken equipment, maybe?), but he didn't take too long to come back and loosen up his legs with his teammates. That's what we want to see from a guy like him.