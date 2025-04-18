Skip to content
Canadiens : $1.7M in bonuses to their young players (on the ceiling of next season)
Credit: Getty Images
The fact that Carey Price’s contract is on the long-term injured list hurts the habs at several levels. Luckily, the contract is one year away from ending.

One of the levels is that when a player earns performance bonuses, they cannot be calculated on the current season’s cap (if the team is at the cap maximum, of course): they go on the next season’s cap.

Bonuses are given to players on their entry-level contract and to veterans 35 and over who have these clauses in their agreement. And since the habs have Price’s contract and good young players pushing, it’s the perfect mix to have big bonuses to report.

We need to know that on this year’s cap, the habs have a little over a million dollars ($1.022 million) due to the 2023-2024 season. But in 2025-2026, the bonuses from 2024-2025 will hurt even more.

In fact, the amount in 2025-2026 for the performances of 2024-2025 will be (for now) $1,727,500. Luckily, the salary cap will go up and some contracts will be off the habs’ books…

Aside from the St. Louis Blues, whose amount will be over two million dollars, it’s a peak in the league. Note that 11 teams (12 if Ryan Leonard wins the Conn Smythe) will have to report bonuses across the nhl.

Here is the complete picture for the habs.

  • Lane Hutson: $750,000 (you won’t be surprised to learn that he maxed out his bonuses)
  • Juraj Slafkovsky: $500,000
  • Kaiden Guhle: $420,000
  • Jayden Struble: $57,500
Last year, Slaf made headlines by scoring his 20th goal of the season in game #82, which allowed him to get an extra $250,000 – an amount that counts on the 2024-2025 total.

That made headlines.

This year, his 18 goals and 33 assists mean that he is two goals and two assists away from having an extra $500,000 ($250,000 for 20 goals and the same amount for 35 assists) in his account.

It’s not as bad, though: last year, at the same time, he hadn’t signed long-term yet… and he wasn’t in the playoffs.

Also note that the $1.7275 million amount could increase if the habs were to make a run in the playoffs. Why? Because Ivan Demidov has bonuses linked to the playoffs in his contract.

If the Russian plays five playoff games, he’ll get $25,000. If he plays 10 playoff games, he’ll get $30,000. And if he wins the Conn Smythe, he’ll get $525,000 in bonuses.


