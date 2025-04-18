Canadiens : $1.7M in bonuses to their young players (on the ceiling of next season)

PuckPedia Breaking News
At least 11 teams will have a performance bonus overage next season, which reduces their cap space in 25-26.#StlBlues lead with $2.15M cap charge#GoHabsGo $1.7M Read about how the overages work, who earned them, & more:https://t.co/daryXFAfh5 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 18, 2025
- Lane Hutson: $750,000 (you won’t be surprised to learn that he maxed out his bonuses)
- Juraj Slafkovsky: $500,000
- Kaiden Guhle: $420,000
- Jayden Struble: $57,500
Juraj Slafkovský was two goals and two assists away from adding 500k (250k for each) to this overage for the Canadiens, and to his own bank account. https://t.co/A7qE5HTbaD
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 18, 2025
in overtime
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 18, 2025
A big reinforcement for Cleveland ahead of the playoffs. Really not the same team with Mateychuk and Greaves. Potential rivals for Laval in the coming weeks. https://t.co/IsAst7U7hP
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 18, 2025
The best option for Benjamin St-Juste for his career and personal life was to join the Los Angeles Chargers ! pic.twitter.com/gmHMMw6wgn
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 18, 2025
His turn will come. https://t.co/uKkO002C81
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 18, 2025