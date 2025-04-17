“Why not us?” : Stéphane Robidas believed it as early as October

X #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u9awjFygPz
— x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025
Sound ON #GoHabsGo Stéphane Robidas: «Why not us? Why not now?» pic.twitter.com/uitmZS4M6Z
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 9, 2024
Suzuki having 89 points was impressive but being +19 on a club with a -20 goal differential? Amazing. Detroit was -20 too. Their first-line center Larkin was -16.
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 17, 2025
Playoff berth and Lane Hutson ties a 45-year old record for rookie defenseman assists pic.twitter.com/uKySc9gZiY
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 17, 2025
Overtime
On a enregistré un podcast extra bacon hier en fin d’après-midi avec Louis Domingue. #Stanley25
(La santé de @jeantrudel83, opéré la semaine dernière, va mieux que prévu) Il a notamment été question de sa fin de carrière rocambolesque (17 équipes), de sa relation avec Patrick… pic.twitter.com/qZvsS4NHVr — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 17, 2025
Quel concours génial @BPMSportsRadio ! Le chum @MaxLalonde_ a fait tout un tour de force à cause de la générosité de partenaires. Le Club du Matin à Washington en jet privé avec @TonyMarinaro pour le 2e match de la série Capitals-Canadien! 1 gagnant qui amène 3 de ses chums!
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 17, 2025
OK OK I am back at the hotel…I heard many people were wondering what was in the box…So….Drum roll: It was baby gifts for Everly. Sorry he didn’t opened the box and show it, but please don’t be mad for this I am still shaking from everything that happened…
— Lucie Lachance (@LucieLou08) April 17, 2025