“Why not us?” : Stéphane Robidas believed it as early as October
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Montreal Canadiens have officially qualified for the playoffs. They will face the Washington Capitals starting Monday, April 21.

Needless to say, the atmosphere has just changed in the city. The Canadiens in the playoffs is going to hit differently and it will allow us to see a full Centre Bell in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

And it’s going to feel good to see that.

Obviously, even if we suspected for a few weeks that the Habs had a chance to qualify, it’s still a surprise to see the Habs in the playoffs, given their position before the start of the season.

The famous #DansLeMix was true. More than true, even.

It’s also interesting to note that with the Canadiens, Stéphane Robidas had pulled out, on the first day of the season, his best imitation of Jacques Demers, telling his players: why not us?

In the end, he was right: the Canadiens, in a way, have surprised the hockey world. Not as much as in 1993, of course, but still.

Before the start of the season, the Canadiens were not exactly projected as a playoff team. It’s the same at the time of the Confrontation of the four nations, where the team was in trouble and only had a 2% chance of making the playoffs.

But here they are.

Yesterday’s game, which was won 4-2 against Carolina, was not always perfect from the Canadiens players, but the team went out and got the win.

What do I take away from this 82nd and final game of the regular season?

1. Kaiden Guhle scored two goals and at one point, Pierre Houde said the defenseman came close to getting a hat trick. That phrase stuck with me because it was… unexpected, let’s say.

After a tougher game against the Hawks, the defensive pillar got up and had a great game on 200 feet. He’s ready for the playoffs and that’s great for his team.

2. Nick Suzuki, who has another 82-game season under his belt, scored a goal and an assist yesterday. He played for over 21 minutes and was the player the Habs needed.

He finished the season with 89 points, including 30 goals. His plus-19 differential is also revealing.

3. The fact that the Habs have been relatively healthy this year has clearly helped them get this far. Yesterday’s lineup should be the one for the first game of the playoffs… and the only big absence is Carey Price Kirby Dach.

4. David Savard taking photos with his family at the bench before the game: an indication not to be underestimated. #PotentialRetirement

5. Again yesterday, the Canadiens were not a machine in terms of shots on goal. Only 21 shots from the players, it’s not exactly a lot, let’s say.

Against Washington, it’s an element that’s scary.

6. 60 assists for Lane Hutson, that’s something. If we want to put things into perspective, we could say that even Nick Suzuki, this season, didn’t reach the 60-assist plateau.

In fact, for a rookie defenseman, it’s historic.


