“Why not us?” : Stéphane Robidas believed it as early as October

Suzuki having 89 points was impressive but being +19 on a club with a -20 goal differential? Amazing. Detroit was -20 too. Their first-line center Larkin was -16.

OK OK I am back at the hotel…I heard many people were wondering what was in the box…So….Drum roll: It was baby gifts for Everly. Sorry he didn’t opened the box and show it, but please don’t be mad for this I am still shaking from everything that happened…