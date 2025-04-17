Watch party : The Canadiens will also broadcast its playoff games outside the Bell Centre

The Habs are officially in the playoffs.And to mark the occasion, the Canadiens organization is going to do things in a big way.

Why do I say that? Because the Habs have announced that playoff games will also be broadcast outside the Bell Centre. It’s a good idea.

Here’s what you need to know:

The viewing parties will take place at Espace 1909 on av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal.

Interested fans will have to buy a $53 ticket to “participate in the event” and on site, there will be several different offers.

tailgate-style food

drawn seats inside for the public

live animation

appearances by special guests (former Habs players)

Among other things, there will be:

It’s going to be pleasant for those interested in experiencing the atmosphere of a playoff game and who don’t necessarily have the means to buy tickets.

Because let’s face it: tickets for the playoff games won’t be cheap. Attending a game outside is a good alternative:

Everything you need to know about the playoff viewing parties Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/IVlmO8wvNj — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

In 2021, during the team’s run to the finals, fans also showed up in large numbers during games to support the Habs.

There was notably some trouble in the streets of Montreal after the team’s win against the Golden Knights on June 24… and let’s hope that doesn’t happen again:

As long as everything is done with respect, it will yield good results.

But because the Habs fans are passionate and want to see their team win, we can expect the atmosphere to be really electric even outside the Bell Centre… especially when the Habs score.

The excitement will be at its peak and it will create beautiful memories.

Like in 2021, for example…

Overtime

The Habs’ playoff run in the summer of 2021 was truly magical.

Remains to be seen if we can say the same thing about the team’s playoff run this year. But regardless: seeing this team get its ticket to the dance… it’s already an exploit in itself.

And we must not forget it.