Top-5 : Five of the seven Canadian teams in the playoffs

The @CanadiensMTL became the fifth Canadian team to clinch a berth into the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs, tied for the NHL’s highest total in the past 30 years alongside 2016-17, 2014-15, 2003-04 and 1995-96. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Mh8zgWJuTr pic.twitter.com/Ffcz9YBn6P
With the Habs’ win over the Hurricanes, they qualified for the post-season tournament.
Another year, another 100 point season for McDavid pic.twitter.com/DfkduBNnK3
After the game, Edmonton’s players went to shake hands with Logan Couture, who announced his retirement earlier in the week.
The Oilers shake hands with Logan Couture after their win against the Sharks pic.twitter.com/h0sk0GQRtn
McDavid’s team will face the Kings in the first round.
I hope he won’t be too tired in the playoffs.
Connor Hellebuyck earned his 47th win of 2024-25, tied with Roberto Luongo (47 in 2006-07) and Bernie Parent (47 in 1973-74) for the third-most in a single season by a goaltender, en route to his second consecutive William M. Jennings Trophy.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SN1qMnPuXV pic.twitter.com/m4UVHjFn4T
Mark Scheifele caps off the @NHLJets‘ regular season with an @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/tgEtbSY9Yx
And Seguin made his mark on the game from the start. Just 16 seconds in, he recorded an assist on Mason Marchment’s goal.
16 seconds in, and Tyler Seguin already has a point in his return! pic.twitter.com/BZBS4vs66t
O’Reilly nets the Predators’ fifth unanswered goal pic.twitter.com/AEt5f1xP6w
The @DetroitRedWings get the win on the road! pic.twitter.com/q1lvqnfexW
In last night’s game, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, and Jonatan Berggren each collected two points.
Overtime
– Incredible.
GAVIN MCKENNA JUST SCORED A MICHIGAN IN THE PLAYOFFS
(via @TheWHL)pic.twitter.com/8tWnUk3ebH
– A first point for Ian Moore.
Terry
This game is tied!
Make that the first NHL point for Ian Moore! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Jn2KVpjcVP
– Better late than never.
Max Jones scores his first goal of the season in game No. 82
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/q2CNpUscba
– A 50th win for the Knights.
That’s 50 wins for the @GoldenKnights! pic.twitter.com/JlQZ6tCVMo
– Ryan O’Reilly leads the charge.
– Last night of the regular season.