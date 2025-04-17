Top-5 : Five of the seven Canadian teams in the playoffs

Credit: The Canadiens were in action last night and all the fans of the club were tuned in to this game. Montreal finally won, but there were other matches on the schedule. Here are the results and highlights: The @CanadiensMTL became the fifth Canadian team to clinch a berth into the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs, tied for […]

1. Five of the seven Canadian teams in the playoffs

The Canadiens were in action last night and all the fans of the club were tuned in to this game.Montreal finally won, but there were other matches on the schedule.Here are the results and highlights:

With the Habs’ win over the Hurricanes, they qualified for the post-season tournament.

2. 100 points for Connor McDavid

Another year, another 100 point season for McDavid pic.twitter.com/DfkduBNnK3 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 17, 2025

This means that five of the seven Canadian teams will participate in the playoffs this season: Montreal, the Senators, the Jets, the Oilers, and the Maple Leafs.Canada has rarely had as many chances to bring the Stanley Cup home.Ottawa and Toronto will face off in the first round, so one northern team will see their journey end early. But for the other matchups, Montreal will play against Washington, and if all goes well, the team will not face Toronto or Ottawa until the conference final.In the West, the Jets will face the Blues, and the Oilers will play against the Kings.If the two Canadian teams were to face each other, it would also be in the conference final.As for the Canucks and the Flames, they are the only Canadian teams not participating in the playoffs. Vancouver finished six points behind Saint-Louis and the last playoff spot, and the Flames finished just two points behind.Is this finally the year for a Canadian team?Talking about Canadian teams, the Oilers were in action and wanted to end their season on a high note.We had to keep an eye on Connor McDavid, who had 99 points before the game. After the match, however, he was at 100 points.The player who missed 15 games this season achieved this feat in 67 games.This is his fifth consecutive season with at least 100 points and his eighth season of this kind in his career.Edmonton ultimately defeated the Sharks 3-0.Shutout of 18 saves for Stuart Skinner.

After the game, Edmonton’s players went to shake hands with Logan Couture, who announced his retirement earlier in the week.

The Oilers shake hands with Logan Couture after their win against the Sharks pic.twitter.com/h0sk0GQRtn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2025

McDavid’s team will face the Kings in the first round.

3. 47th win for Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets are already assured of finishing first in the West and yet they continue to play Connor Hellebuyck.

I hope he won’t be too tired in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck earned his 47th win of 2024-25, tied with Roberto Luongo (47 in 2006-07) and Bernie Parent (47 in 1973-74) for the third-most in a single season by a goaltender, en route to his second consecutive William M. Jennings Trophy.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SN1qMnPuXV pic.twitter.com/m4UVHjFn4T — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2025

Mark Scheifele caps off the @NHLJets‘ regular season with an @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/tgEtbSY9Yx — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2025

4. Good return, Tyler Seguin

Yesterday, he beat the Anaheim Ducks and with a performance of 30 saves in a 2-1 win, he earned his 47th win of the season.For the second consecutive season, he will win the William M. Jennings Trophy due to his low number of goals conceded.It was Mark Scheifele who scored the winning goal in overtime.Winnipeg thus finished their season with 56 wins.The Canadian team will face the Blues in the first round.After a long absence, Tyler Seguin was back in the game.He had not played a game since December 1st.

And Seguin made his mark on the game from the start. Just 16 seconds in, he recorded an assist on Mason Marchment’s goal.

16 seconds in, and Tyler Seguin already has a point in his return! pic.twitter.com/BZBS4vs66t — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2025

O’Reilly nets the Predators’ fifth unanswered goal pic.twitter.com/AEt5f1xP6w — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2025

5. Third consecutive win for the Wings

Unfortunately, it was the only goal for the Stars in this game.Nashville scored five unanswered goals, on their way to a 5-1 win.The Tennessee team ultimately finished their disappointing season with 68 points.They will have the third-highest chances of winning the Matthew Schaefer lottery.As for the Stars, they will have to prepare for a matchup against the Avalanche in the first round.The Devils were finishing their regular season last night against the Detroit Red Wings.The Wings won 5-2. The Michigan team will play their last game tonight.New Jersey is now turning to the playoffs.They will face the Carolina Hurricanes, who will rest players to finish the season.

In last night’s game, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, and Jonatan Berggren each collected two points.

Overtime

The Wings may not have made the playoffs, but they have won their last three games.Tomorrow, in Toronto, they will have the opportunity to finish the season with four consecutive wins. They even have a chance to surpass the Columbus Blue Jackets in the standings.

GAVIN MCKENNA JUST SCORED A MICHIGAN IN THE PLAYOFFS (via @TheWHL)pic.twitter.com/8tWnUk3ebH — BarDown (@BarDown) April 17, 2025

Terry This game is tied!

Make that the first NHL point for Ian Moore! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Jn2KVpjcVP — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 17, 2025

Max Jones scores his first goal of the season in game No. 82 : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/q2CNpUscba — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2025

– Last night of the regular season.