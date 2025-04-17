The NHL was aware of Artemi Panarin’s file and the allegations of sexual assault

Credit: The Rangers do not seem to be doing very well at the moment. A woman had alleged last summer that Artemi Panarin had sexually assaulted her, and this morning, we learned that MSG (the company that owns the Rangers) and the player paid the woman in question to settle the matter confidentially. This is not […]

The Rangers do not seem to be doing very well at the moment.A woman had alleged last summer that Artemi Panarin had sexually assaulted her, and this morning, we learned that MSG (the company that owns the Rangers) and the player paid the woman in question to settle the matter confidentially.

This is not a good look for a prestigious organization like the Rangers. Really not…

But that’s not all, because there’s a new development in the story.

In fact… according to TSN, the NHL was already aware of the Panarin situation in New York.

The league said in a statement that it was informed of the situation last year, while the Rangers were investigating the allegations of the woman in question – who was also a former employee of the team.

Still according to TSN, the NHL “considers the matter closed”. Hum…

The NHL said the New York Rangers informed the league last year they were looking into sexual assault allegations by a team employee against Artemi Panarin after a report detailing the situation and settlement payments made to the woman surfaced Thursday: https://t.co/brToKFmW6p — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 17, 2025

It’s worth wondering if there will be consequences at some point.

Will the NHL consider giving a penalty to the Rangers for their role in the story?Or is it the player who could face more severe consequences?

Overall, this is not a good look for the Rangers… and it’s not good for the NHL either.

The image of hockey has already been affected by the ECJ story, and right now, the NHL doesn’t need to be involved in another sexual assault case.

Because in the end, it’s bad for the entire image of the NHL… and rightly so.

I really wonder if we’ll see the bottom of this story at some point…

