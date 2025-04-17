The Habs players went to party at a pub in Montreal last night

What Guhles said What Guhles said#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eJJz2xe82T — x – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

Everyone loves him. He is chill! – Maxime Truman

TV ratings @CanadiensMTL vs @Canes last night: Over 1.3 million viewers (average per minute) watched the Habs’ 82nd game on RDS. Reminder: it was the team’s last game before the preseason (September). 1.3 million, that’s… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 17, 2025

Barkov seems to forget Matthew isn’t the only Tkachuk in the NHL. (via: X/@JamesonCoop) pic.twitter.com/slGFUp2Q6N — BarDown (@BarDown) April 17, 2025

Florida’s Jesse Puljujarvi has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head against Tampa Bay’s Mitchell Chaffee. https://t.co/wXHAIHsdPQ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 17, 2025

Lucie Lachance & Brendan Gallagher at the Bell Centre yesterday after exchanging Habs jerseys (@LucieLou08) pic.twitter.com/O81LcNyklr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025

There was a great atmosphere in the Canadiens’ locker room following the team’s win last night against the Hurricanes.The Montreal team was finally able to cement its place in the last rank giving access to the playoffs this season in the NHL and the players were proud after the game.With reason, moreover:But the party didn’t stop in the locker room: almost all the players from the Montreal Canadiens went to the Pub Wolf & Workman on Saint-Paul Street to have a party in the evening.The party was a bit improvised and the guys decided they were going to celebrate after the game only. It’s a day off today… so the players took advantage of it to unwind a lot and that’s perfect.Maxime Truman and Jean Trudel talked about it in their Patreon podcast Stanley25:According to Max’s information, there was a player who was more “vocal” than the others last night… and it was Samuel Montembeault.The guys gravitate around him because they love him a lot in the room. Monty’s teammates like his funnier side and Max summed it up perfectly with just a few words:JT, for his part, told that the Canadiens’ management was not with the players: Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St-Louis, and the entire Habs staff decided to go crush a couple of beers (to use JT’s words) at Ye Olde Orchard in Old Montreal.It was time to party, the guys and the staff decided to have some fun… and it’s well-deserved after a season like that.After all, the team managed to do what nobody thought was possible in December: qualify for the playoffs.So much the better, they took advantage of it a bit. They have the right… because things are going to start getting even more serious in the coming days.– Incredible.– I love the response.– Logical.– It gave us such a great moment.