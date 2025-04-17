The famous “on s’est vomi dessus” at the beginning of the season, it was against the Capitals

Martin St-Louis is furious during his press conference!
“We got crushed in the 3rd!”, he told my colleagues present in Washington. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 1, 2024
Overtime
Winnipeg signs Neal Pionk to a 6x7M AAV extension
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 17, 2025
Asked about the alleged sexual assault settlement Artemi Panarin was named in in The Athletic today, #NYR head coach Peter Laviolette referred to MSG’s statement and wouldn’t say if No. 10 would play.
— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 17, 2025
Paul Maurice said Matthew Tkachuk will be a decision on morning skate ‘Monday’ – so, sounds like is Game 1 is Monday in Tampa.
— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 17, 2025
https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ pic.twitter.com/l1GPKvP3tf
— xy – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 17, 2025
« Les gens veulent douter de nous, c’est génial. Allez-y. » https://t.co/501x71Olfs
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 17, 2025