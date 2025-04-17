Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The famous “on s’est vomi dessus” at the beginning of the season, it was against the Capitals
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The famous “on s’est vomi dessus” at the beginning of the season, it was against the Capitals
Credit: And then? Are you still on cloud nine? The Montreal Canadiens will have a big challenge ahead of them in the coming days/weeks: beating the Washington Capitals four times before the opposite happens. About that, if you want to learn more about the Washington Capitals, I recommend reading my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook’s article on the […]
And then? Are you still on cloud nine?

The Montreal Canadiens will have a big challenge ahead of them in the coming days/weeks: beating the Washington Capitals four times before the opposite happens.

About that, if you want to learn more about the Washington Capitals, I recommend reading my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook’s article on the subject.

This season, the Canadiens have faced Washington three times. They won one of those games, namely the duel on January 10. It ended 3-2 on the road, but the game went into overtime.

The team also lost 4-2 at the Bell Centre on December 7 and 6-3 on October 31, on the road.

If the game on October 31 rings a bell, it’s because it’s the second game in a row where the Habs got crushed. After the 8-2 loss to the Kraken on October 29, the Habs lost in Washington… and Martin St-Louis was not happy.

After the game, he said that the Habs had gotten crushed. Yes, it was that game… and it’s relevant to talk about it again today.

We will remember that the next morning, as Renaud Lavoie pointed out on BPM Sports this morning, there was a punitive practice on the menu for the guys.

And at that time, we were saying that April 16 (the last game of the season) couldn’t come soon enough.

Of course, the Canadiens are no longer the same team as they were in October. The team will have to take advantage of the rest until Monday to make sure they’re ready, since Washington is a good challenge.

And if the guys can learn to aim for the net when shooting, it’ll be a good start.


Overtime

– $42M just before the playoffs.

– Will Artemi Panarin play tonight?

– Surprise, surprise: Matthew Tkachuk could return in time for the first playoff game. No one saw that coming. #Irony

– Notice to those interested.

– Note.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content