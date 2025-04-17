Series in Montreal: let’s stop forgetting Samuel Montembeault

The Canadiens enter the playoffs with a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 games.

The end of the season seemed much more tumultuous and complicated than that, but the numbers don’t lie. In this good end to the season, Samuel Montembeault had his say despite more difficult starts. Since the Four Nations Tournament, he has only had three losses in regulation time. And the three losses in 60 minutes, he had them against teams that will be in the playoffs.

Anthony Martineau published a very interesting statistic tonight and it shows how underrated Monty is. We talk a lot about Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson (with reason), but we must stop forgetting Samuel Montembeault.The statistic in question says that the Habs were 30th in the entire NHL for expected goals allowed since the break with 91.46. But for the goals that were actually counted, Montreal finished eighth.

In hockey, there are statistics that are not reported, or at least, that have less importance. If there is a statistic that does not lie about a goalie’s dominance, it’s this one.

Tonight, when you go to bed, thank Samuel Montembeault. Since the break, despite the team’s good record, this speaks VOLUMES. The Habs are 30th for expected goals allowed. But the 35 has stood up. I don’t want to hear that he’s not a real number one. pic.twitter.com/umXMJhKAAT — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 18, 2025

Note that Jakub Dobes had his say on these numbers in Nashville and Toronto, but apart from these games, he hasn’t necessarily been a brick wall in front of the net…

The Quebecer, who also received praise from Renaud Lavoie earlier in the evening, finished the season with a goals-allowed average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .902. That’s good, but he also finished fifth among all NHL goalies for the number of goals saved above expectations (24.6).

From what I see on Moneypuck, Montembeault is a big reason why the Habs are in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/nAG3Rb7OpT — VVV (@stock_guy1) April 18, 2025

A certain Logan Thompson comes in third in this category.

Even if the Capitals’ goalie had a good season (31 wins in 43 games), Monty has nothing to envy him.

When the Habs’ goalie was selected to represent the Canadiens at the Four Nations Tournament, many wanted to see the Capitals’ left-hander in his place. Starting Monday, two of the top five Canadian goalies in the world and two of the most underrated will face off in an intense seven-game series.

I’m looking forward to seeing the masked man from Washington, who hasn’t played since April 2. Will he be a bit rusty at the start of the series? We hope so.

I’ll put his numbers right here:

