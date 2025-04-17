Skip to content
Record in one day: The Habs sold for over $250,000 in Demidov jerseys on Monday
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut on Monday night.

He collected two points (one goal) and the fans at the Centre Bell were quite spoiled.

The fans showed their love by cheering on the young player… and also by buying his jersey.

And sold jerseys #93, there were many: according to Peter Alper (HockeyDB), the Habs had their biggest single-day sales in franchise history (for one day) during Ivan Demidov’s first game.

The Canadiens sold $250,000 worth of Demidov jerseys only… which is quite impressive, thank you.

We love our Ivan:

In Montreal, we do things differently.

The fans are always there to support the players and those who arrive like Demidov feel appreciated from the start.

And the fans were very excited last night after the team’s win against the Hurricanes.

Images like these… are quite extraordinary:

Demidov arriving in town and the Canadiens getting their playoff ticket, it’s a perfect marriage.

Good for the fans because it’s been a long time since the team was really good on the ice.

They will be there for the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals… and if you have the chance to go to the Centre Bell, try to count the number of Ivan Demidov jerseys you will see.

Because with all the jerseys sold on Monday alone, there may be a lot of them. Hehe.


