Record in one day: The Habs sold for over $250,000 in Demidov jerseys on Monday

Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut on Monday night.He collected two points (one goal) and the fans at the Centre Bell were quite spoiled.

The fans showed their love by cheering on the young player… and also by buying his jersey.

And sold jerseys #93, there were many: according to Peter Alper (HockeyDB), the Habs had their biggest single-day sales in franchise history (for one day) during Ivan Demidov’s first game.

The Canadiens sold $250,000 worth of Demidov jerseys only… which is quite impressive, thank you.

The Montreal Canadiens had their biggest single-day sales in franchise history for jerseys during Ivan Demidov’s debut game. They sold over $250,000 in Demidov jerseys. pic.twitter.com/RY63qhk41Y — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) April 17, 2025

We love our Ivan:In Montreal, we do things differently.The fans are always there to support the players and those who arrive like Demidov feel appreciated from the start.

And the fans were very excited last night after the team’s win against the Hurricanes.

Images like these… are quite extraordinary:

We’ve waited 4 years for this moment and here it is: Habs fans react to the Canadiens clinching the playoffs pic.twitter.com/9wHFN5eL0L — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 17, 2025

Demidov arriving in town and the Canadiens getting their playoff ticket, it’s a perfect marriage.

Good for the fans because it’s been a long time since the team was really good on the ice.

They will be there for the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals… and if you have the chance to go to the Centre Bell, try to count the number of Ivan Demidov jerseys you will see.

Because with all the jerseys sold on Monday alone, there may be a lot of them. Hehe.

Magnifique but de Sarah Fillier, et le Canada prend le large contre le Japon! #MondialFéminin sur RDS pic.twitter.com/iOWXo15g66 — RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2025

Tomas Plekanec will always be a Habs supporter pic.twitter.com/qkXdJHqVsZ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025

