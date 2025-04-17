“Play hard, party harder” : Which Alex Ovechkin will the habs face?

It’s the worst-kept secret on earth: Alex Ovechkin loves to party.

We’ve seen him drink a beer after tying Wayne Gretzky’s record against the Blackhawks… and we’ve seen him do the same thing against the Islanders, after breaking the Great One’s record.

It’s also easy to remember his summer 2018, after he won the Stanley Cup… hehe.

On this day in 2018, Alex Ovechkin and the @Capitals celebrated winning the #StanleyCup in a fountain. ( : @KGras13) pic.twitter.com/myZrXiEXs4 — NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2024

Oh my god Alex Ovechkin was doing keg stands out of the Stanley Cup in the middle of Georgetown after throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game and then ended up swimming half-naked in a fountain and I never thought i’d say this but this was all worth the 44-year wait pic.twitter.com/WZ5Bfh2aEM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2018

Ovi is a beast of nature: despite the fact that he loves to party, he has always been able to contribute to his team’s success on the ice.

Ovechkin, in english, let me express myself: it’s play hard, party harder. – Jose Theodore

Jose Theodore, who played with him in Washington, explained it well to Mario Langlois on the 98.5 FM The former Canadiens goalie said the Capitals players often partied after winning a game.And of course, Ovechkin was at the heart of the party!

It’s ironic.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the most impressive athletes in history because at his age, he is still one of the best scorers in the National League.

However…

Which Alex Ovechkin will the habs face in the playoffs?

The Capitals are coming into the playoffs with four wins in their last eleven games. They’ve been struggling defensively lately: the team has given up 87 goals in their last 26 games (since the break) and has holes in their zone.

That being said, it’s also important to remember that the Capitals have been distracted by Alex Ovechkin’s record chase. The players, coaches, and organization wanted to see him break the record and they knew it was possible.

But there’s still one question to ask: what kind of team will show up in front of the habs in the first game of the series?

The kind of team that plays together… or the kind of team that wasn’t the same since they were trying to break the record for Ovi?

Overtime

Of course, we have to remember that the Capitals have had a great season.The Washington team is second in the NHL standings with 111 points (51 wins).

The habs will have to be careful… but maybe Ivan Demidov will help the habs beat Ovi and his gang, hehe.

The kid wanted to face his compatriot and he’ll have the chance to do so!