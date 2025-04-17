Only four centers have collected more points than Suzuki this season in the NHL

I don’t want to hear another comment suggesting that Nick Suzuki is not a quality first center in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Forgive my language, but… give me a break with that.
The winner of the Molson Cup for the 2024-2025 season: Nick Suzuki.
Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/7vjNXgg8ik
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025
In the end, Nick Suzuki finished the campaign as…
- The Habs’ top scorer (89 points)
- The Habs’ second-best passer (59 passes)
- The Habs’ second-best forward (30 goals)
- The Habs’ top player in terms of differential (plus-19)
- The second Habs player with the most shots (172)
- The forward most used by Martin St-Louis (20:04)
Ask and you shall receive: in the entire NHL… only four center players have collected more points than Suzuki this season.
Seeing Suzuki in this group is really noteworthy…
The only centers with more points than Habs captain Nick Suzuki (89) this NHL season:
1) Nate MacKinnon: 116 points
2) Leon Draisaitl: 106 points
3) Connor McDavid: 100 points
4) Jack Eichel: 94 points pic.twitter.com/3TzMsqquY1
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025
Nick Suzuki has really established himself as one of the best players in his position and he didn’t steal it.
Because with the help of his 37 points in 26 games after the break, the Habs captain played an incredible role in his team’s recent successes.
The Habs would not be in the playoffs today if Suzuki hadn’t been so good over the past two months, and that shows a lot of maturity on the part of #14.
And it’s high time we start giving Suzuki the respect he deserves.
Overtime
