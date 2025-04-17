Only four centers have collected more points than Suzuki this season in the NHL

I don’t want to hear another comment suggesting that Nick Suzuki is not a quality first center in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Forgive my language, but… give me a break with that.

The winner of the Molson Cup for the 2024-2025 season: Nick Suzuki. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/7vjNXgg8ik — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

At 25 years old, Suzuki has been able to lead his team to the playoffs. He has been the best player on the team since day one of the season and has set an example on the ice. The captain had a great season and the Habs have decided to reward him:

In the end, Nick Suzuki finished the campaign as…

The Habs’ top scorer (89 points)

The Habs’ second-best passer (59 passes)

The Habs’ second-best forward (30 goals)

The Habs’ top player in terms of differential (plus-19)

The second Habs player with the most shots (172)

The forward most used by Martin St-Louis (20:04)

Want more?

Ask and you shall receive: in the entire NHL… only four center players have collected more points than Suzuki this season.

The list: Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Jack Eichel, who are (really) not bad players.

Seeing Suzuki in this group is really noteworthy…

The only centers with more points than Habs captain Nick Suzuki (89) this NHL season: 1) Nate MacKinnon: 116 points

2) Leon Draisaitl: 106 points

3) Connor McDavid: 100 points

4) Jack Eichel: 94 points pic.twitter.com/3TzMsqquY1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025

Nick Suzuki has really established himself as one of the best players in his position and he didn’t steal it.

His season deserves attention for fairly obvious reasons and I especially liked that he stepped up at the right time.

Because with the help of his 37 points in 26 games after the break, the Habs captain played an incredible role in his team’s recent successes.

The Habs would not be in the playoffs today if Suzuki hadn’t been so good over the past two months, and that shows a lot of maturity on the part of #14.

He is in his prime right now.At 25 years old, he is in the prime of his life and it really shows in his performances on the ice because his progression is noticeable.The Habs can consider themselves lucky to have him on their team.

And it’s high time we start giving Suzuki the respect he deserves.

