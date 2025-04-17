Lucky tie of Martin St-Louis: Brad Richards wants it back

Maybe this summer I can get it back? https://t.co/CqjbE5wfEc
— Brad Richards (@BRichards_1991) April 17, 2025
I don’t think Richards would see it again anytime soon.
Let’s recall that the coach, who is superstitious, has been rotating between two ties since the break: when his team doesn’t get a point, he changes the tie. I said he was superstitious, didn’t I?
#Habs Martin St-Louis: «I wore two ties since the 4 Nations, two ties and if they got me a point, I kept the tie. But we only lost 5 games in regulation since 4 Nations so I didn’t switch ties too often»
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 17, 2025
Talking about the Quebecer, let’s recall that at the beginning of the season, he said he was fueled by the pressure and the doubts of others.
Usually, he is very good at overcoming obstacles. In 2025, that’s what he did.
With his team struggling hard out of the gate and people in Montreal calling for his job, Martin St. Louis said: “I’ll tell you why I don’t listen to that stuff, because why would I listen to criticism from somebody I would never go to for advice?
“It’s not going to change what I…
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 17, 2025
Overtime
– Anyway.
Not much cheaper to get in the car, direction Washington.
2nd row directly behind the Habs’ bench for … $434 US. pic.twitter.com/FYQ1e3IPY6
— Stephanie Myles (@StefMylesTennis) April 17, 2025
– It’s been a while indeed.
It’s been a while since these teams have seen the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/Bk8gnAzvAV
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2025
– To note.
See the “Mise en échec” with @renlavoietva and @JiCLajoie https://t.co/Fzy6Vctfyg
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2025
– Oh no?
«I’m not convinced they’re as good as the point difference in the standings» – @TonyMarinaro: https://t.co/di8DKa1GA2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2025
– It’s nice to see.
Every Rangers player wore “Rosen” on their back during warmups to honour legendary announcer Sam Rosen ahead of his final game. pic.twitter.com/TjMtPoPZX7
— BarDown (@BarDown) April 17, 2025
– Wow.