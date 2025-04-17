Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Lucky tie of Martin St-Louis: Brad Richards wants it back
Raphael Simard
Lucky tie of Martin St-Louis: Brad Richards wants it back
Credit: Brad Richards and Martin St-Louis were teammates in Tampa Bay for several years. When they played together, St-Louis borrowed a tie from him and never gave it back. Since the break in the Confrontation of the four nations, the coach of the Canadiens, who is superstitious, has been wearing the tie regularly because it brings […]
Brad Richards and Martin St-Louis were teammates in Tampa Bay for several years.

When they played together, St-Louis borrowed a tie from him and never gave it back.

Since the break in the Confrontation of the four nations, the coach of the Canadiens, who is superstitious, has been wearing the tie regularly because it brings him good luck. Result: Montreal is in the playoffs, thanks to the tie.

However, these may be the last moments St-Louis has to wear it, as the real owner of the object would like to have it back this summer.

Richards shared a post by Eric Engels on the subject and said he would like to get the tie back this summer.

Now, imagine if the Habs had to win the Stanley Cup and St-Louis never changed the tie.

I don’t think Richards would see it again anytime soon.

When a player is traded and wants a number that is already taken, usually, he pays in Rolex. Will St-Louis follow the tradition and pay with a nice watch?

Let’s recall that the coach, who is superstitious, has been rotating between two ties since the break: when his team doesn’t get a point, he changes the tie. I said he was superstitious, didn’t I?

Talking about the Quebecer, let’s recall that at the beginning of the season, he said he was fueled by the pressure and the doubts of others.

Usually, he is very good at overcoming obstacles. In 2025, that’s what he did.

At one point in the season, people wanted him to be fired when his team was doing poorly.


Overtime

– Anyway.

– It’s been a while indeed.

– To note.

– Oh no?

– It’s nice to see.

– Wow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content