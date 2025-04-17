Skip to content
It’s time to see Juraj Slafkovsky with blonde hair
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens are in the playoffs.

Martin St-Louis’ team will start their series on Monday, in Washington.

Will we see Juraj Slafkovsky with blond hair? In the past, he told Anthony Martineau that if his team made the playoffs, he would dye his hair blond and have the same haircut as in the photo below.

Martineau reminded him of his promise yesterday and Slaf said we’ll see.

Cole Caufield had a good laugh and said he has to do it. Nothing is official, but the Slovak will have to keep his promises. Maybe the organization doesn’t want that kind of thing either… We know the organization is very conservative.

The 21-year-old will be playing in his first playoffs in the NHL.

He’s coming off a 51-point season, his best in his career. He has two fewer goals than last year, but three more assists. It’s great playing with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

In the playoffs, the power forward will be an extremely important player. He’ll have to find a way to play like he did yesterday consistently. Yesterday, he was involved offensively, defensively, and on the penalty kill.

Let’s hope the blond hair gives him a boost.


