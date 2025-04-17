It’s time to see Juraj Slafkovsky with blonde hair

Credit: The Canadiens are in the playoffs. Martin St-Louis’ team will start their series on Monday, in Washington. Will we see Juraj Slafkovsky with blond hair? In the past, he told Anthony Martineau that if his team made the playoffs, he would dye his hair blond and have the same haircut as in the photo below. […]

The Canadiens are in the playoffs.

Martin St-Louis’ team will start their series on Monday, in Washington.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS????????? https://t.co/pwydJfrzZh — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 17, 2025

Will we see Juraj Slafkovsky with blond hair? In the past, he told Anthony Martineau that if his team made the playoffs, he would dye his hair blond and have the same haircut as in the photo below.

Martineau reminded him of his promise yesterday and Slaf said we’ll see.

Cole Caufield had a good laugh and said he has to do it. Nothing is official, but the Slovak will have to keep his promises. Maybe the organization doesn’t want that kind of thing either… We know the organization is very conservative.

SLAF’S BLOND HAIR FILE: He, bursting out laughing: «I don’t believe you’re bringing that up! I’ll talk to the team and we’ll see…» I’m leaving the locker room, I cross paths with Cole Caufield. He comes to say hello and I tell him about it. «Put the photo of him in… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 17, 2025

The 21-year-old will be playing in his first playoffs in the NHL.

He’s coming off a 51-point season, his best in his career. He has two fewer goals than last year, but three more assists. It’s great playing with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

In the playoffs, the power forward will be an extremely important player. He’ll have to find a way to play like he did yesterday consistently. Yesterday, he was involved offensively, defensively, and on the penalty kill.

Let’s hope the blond hair gives him a boost.

Overtime

– Good thing the Habs won yesterday.

The Jackets are leading 3-0 against the Islanders at halftime. The #CH had to win yesterday. We knew it and so did they!#Habs #Canadiens #NHLPlayoffs — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 18, 2025

– A whole jersey.

– Well done.

Skyler Brind’Amour scores his first goal in the NHL, and dad hides his emotions on the bench!#GoSensGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/UTCXsFLBm4 — RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2025

– Yes.

Spencer Carbery, the one who revived the Capitals https://t.co/N96mMuJ2iB — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 17, 2025

– A 25th for Matvei Michkov.

Michkov reaches the 25-goal plateau pic.twitter.com/diRfcNfEjf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2025

– It was about time.