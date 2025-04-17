Imminent retirement: the guys will want to play for David Savard in the playoffs

David Savard gave some hints about his future last night.

We saw his children and wife join him on the bench during the warm-up of the game between the Habs and the Hurricanes… and we also know that Savard had a hat made for his wife to highlight his career.

Ultimately, it is (more than) logical to believe that this is his last moment in the NHL.

The guys in the room know that Savard will probably retire at the end of the season and at that level, it’s sure that they will want to play for him in the playoffs.

They will want to give him the chance to play as many games as possible… and they will want to give him the chance to lift the Stanley Cup one last time.

This reminds me of Shea Weber during the 2021 playoffs. Everyone knew that the former captain was injured… and that he was probably spending the last moments of his career as a player in the NHL.

I hadn’t seen this before now. Great display of respect from Shea Weber’s teammates after the Stanley Cup final. Seems like they knew he might have played his last game. From @canadienshabsfan on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/cTGq71vkFp — Ted Bird (@manofbird) July 26, 2021

The players gave it their all for him:David Savard may not wear the C on his jersey like Shea Weber did, but he has a similar impact within the group.

He is one of the big leaders of the club in the dressing room, he plays the role of big brother to the younger players… and he doesn’t hesitate to sacrifice for his teammates on the ice by blocking shots.

He has slowed down and it’s no secret, but still: the Quebecer is an important player for the Canadiens and the players know it too.

They are aware that Savard gives a lot… and that it’s not new.

This is why, in my opinion, they will do everything to make sure he can finish his career beautifully, because Savard is a well-liked guy in the room.

I’m looking forward to seeing what will happen, at the very least.

Overtime

– Wow.

– No, I don’t like it! Hehe.

Lane Hutson with a playoff beard pic.twitter.com/Nglld2ACil — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 17, 2025

– To follow.

Random potential Cup Finals matchups we could see this year: — Edmonton vs Toronto (McDavid vs Matthews)

— Winnipeg vs Washington (goaltending & structure)

— Colorado vs Montreal (fastest skaters)

— Winnipeg vs Carolina (viewership battle)

— Vegas vs Florida (2023 rematch)

— Los… pic.twitter.com/VQZh6Mk2rC — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 17, 2025

– It’s just as crazy.