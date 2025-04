Game #1: Monday, April 21, 7:00 PM

Game #2: Wednesday, April 23, 7:00 PM

Game #3: Friday, April 25, 7:00 PM

Game #4: Sunday, April 27, 6:30 PM

Game #5: Wednesday, April 30*

Game #6: Friday, May 2*

Game #7: Sunday, May 4*

We had a good idea that the first game of the series between the Capitals and the Canadiens would take place on Monday, since all the signs had been pointing in that direction for some time.But now it’s official.The NHL has released the schedule for the first round and what we notice is that the Canadiens will not have a single game on Saturday night in their first round series.Let’s recall that games #3, #4, and #6, if needed, will take place in Montreal. The times for potential games 5 to 7 are to be determined, according to the schedule of the other series still alive at that time.Here is the schedule for all the games of the first round.What we notice is that it’s the Maple Leafs, who will face the Senators, who will play on Saturday night. The Canadiens will play on Friday and Sunday instead.More details to come…