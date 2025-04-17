David Savard: you don’t do that if you’re not retiring

Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Yesterday, we learned that David Savard had a good chance of retiring at the end of the season. Renaud Lavoie addressed the topic.

In the scenario where he doesn’t seem to want to play elsewhere (he wanted to stay at the deadline) and considering the fact that he has slowed down, the defenseman can give his place to Alexandre Carrier and the young players who are pushing.

The notion that he could sign at a discount in Montreal this summer is becoming less popular: retirement seems more and more likely for weeks… but especially since yesterday.

Yesterday, in his possible last regular season game, David Savard brought his children and wife to the bench for photos before the game against Carolina.

And as we learned from the Carey Price and Shea Weber situation, we don’t want to underestimate the impact of this kind of sign. Clearly, he had the air of a guy for whom it would be the end soon.

But if all that is not conclusive enough in your eyes, here’s another sign: the hat his wife was wearing in the photo is special.

The company Fumile, which makes hats, published a video to explain that David Savard had a hat made for his wife to highlight his career.

In short, we understand that David Savard asked for a hat to be made for his wife to pay tribute to his career. The kind of thing you don’t do if you plan on coming back, you know…

We find the name of the three cities where he played, which doesn’t leave room for a move. We also find three elements that represent his three organizations.

Do you want more? There are 14 X’s embroidered on the hat to highlight his 14 seasons in the NHL. He won’t add a 15th X to the hat and an element reminding us of the San Jose Sharks, if you see what I mean…

There is no doubt in my head: David Savard will retire when the Habs are eliminated. And he can be proud of what he brought to the Canadiens over the past few years.

He had the mandate to replace Shea Weber by force of circumstances. And in four years, even if it was harder at the beginning and the end, he was a force for the young players and a top-notch mentor.

It remains to be seen if the Habs will hire him to start his post-career in the city.


