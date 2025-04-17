Allegations of sexual aggression: Artemi Panarin and the Rangers paid a team employee

Rangers F Artemi Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, the company that owns the team, paid financial settlements to a team employee last year after she alleged that Panarin sexually assaulted her, sources tell @KatieJStrang.
More — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 17, 2025
The #NYR will be making some major changes this summer, be it on or off the ice.@JimBiringer breaks down what NHL sources are hearing regarding the future of key Rangers players like Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller.
https://t.co/RphQGH6iXl — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) April 17, 2025
Overtime
On me dit qu’ils vont laisser Louis Domingue filer vers l’autonomie complète. #ÉnormeScoop #MaxMcKenzie #MaxLeBrun https://t.co/HG3AoA1SUH
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 17, 2025
With 6 goals and 60 assists, Lane Hutson’s 66-point season has him tied for fourth all-time for rookie defencemen.
The Calder trophy is all but his at this point. Who would have thought his progression would evolve so rapidly from when this picture was taken in July 2022. pic.twitter.com/XcLLWsrXc1 — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) April 17, 2025
PATTY’S FIANCEE ALSKDJFLKD pic.twitter.com/Avd6qQJrHu
— anne (@habitualinjury) April 17, 2025