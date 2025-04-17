Skip to content
Allegations of sexual aggression: Artemi Panarin and the Rangers paid a team employee
Last year, a woman alleged that Artemi Panarin had sexually assaulted her.

And according to information from Katie Strang, who works for The Athletic, MSG (the company that owns the Rangers) and Panarin paid the woman, who worked for the team at the time, to settle the matter confidentially.

You can read the details of the case here:

The woman in question no longer works for the team since the summer of 2024 and cannot comment on the case. However, members of the Rangers organization are aware of the story and have spoken anonymously to the journalist.

Will there be a witch hunt within the organization to find out who spoke?

It all allegedly happened in December 2023 during a road trip. Panarin allegedly forced the woman to follow him to his room to retrieve her phone. He then allegedly laid her on the bed, but she managed to escape.

This is a horrible story, obviously. And it’s hard to read.

Of all the stories heard about the Rangers in recent months, this is clearly the worst since the others are mostly about hockey as such. The team had a horrible season (by Rangers standards) and that probably didn’t help.

There will likely be changes this summer in New York. RG media has heard about Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller, among others.

Will Artemi Panarin be part of the rumors? Will there be changes on the second floor? Will Peter Laviolette still be behind the Rangers’ bench in 2025-2026?

But most importantly, will the Panarin story have a follow-up?


