The Canadiens officially qualify for the playoffs

Credit: This is not a premiere: the Canadiens had to win today against the Hurricanes. A win (or a loss in overtime) and Montreal would participate in the playoffs. A loss in 60 minutes and the Islanders would be our favorite team for the next 24 hours. Here are the lineups: Tonight’s lineup Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | […]

Canes Going 11-7 tonight vs Habs: Svechnikov – Kotkaniemi – Hall

Robinson – Jankowski – Roslovic

Carrier – Brind’Amour – Stankoven

Jost – Nadeau Orlov – Burns

Gostisbehere – Walker

Stillman – Morrow

Fensore Kochetkov

Andersen#RaiseUp — Zachary Martin (@OneTrueZach) April 16, 2025

Taylor Hall gets all the bounces to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/ttQgDs38x7 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025

This is not a premiere: the Canadiens had to win today against the Hurricanes.A win (or a loss in overtime) and Montreal would participate in the playoffs. A loss in 60 minutes and the Islanders would be our favorite team for the next 24 hours.Here are the lineups:Carolina left out several of their good players, such as Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.The Habs started the game strong. Kaiden Guhle opened the scoring.On the sequence, Juraj Slafkovsky, who was playing his 200th game in the NHL, collected his 51st point of the season. A peak for him.The Hurricanes replied a few moments later. Taylor Hall scored a lucky goal, but it still counted.Montreal was not playing a strong game. After 29 minutes of play, the team had only 10 shots on goal.

Against the Canes’ B team, it’s not ideal and it doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence for the rest of the game.

On dit merci à Nick tout le monde If loving Nick Suzuki is wrong, we don’t want to be right#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SKPVtF1l2H — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

Si vous lisez ceci, Kaiden Guhle a décoché sa deuxième garnotte de la soirée If you’re reading this, Kaiden Guhle has absolutely sniped two goals tonight#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/J2jk8CYa01 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

Note that I add information throughout the game. As soon as I wrote the sentence above, the locals started playing.First, Nick Suzuki reached the 30-goal plateau for the second consecutive season with this goal.Then, Kaiden Guhle doubled the lead with his second goal of the game.Luckily, he came back into the game, having left for a few seconds.On the goal, Lane Hutson recorded an assist and thus reached the 60-assist plateau this season. He joins Larry Murphy for the most assists by a defenseman in a season in NHL history.

If he doesn’t win the Calder…

Cole Caufield had the other assist and officially reached the 70-point plateau.In the end, Carolina buzzed and even reduced the deficit. But Jake Evans took care of the insurance goal in an empty net.Final score: 4-2 Montreal.

The Habs officially qualify for the playoffs. They will face the Washington Capitals. Let’s hope the outcome is the same as in 2010.

Overtime

– The Victory behind the Tricolore.

Let’s go les gars Rooting for you boys @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/AKf2pkIVsl — x – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) April 16, 2025

– Wow haha.

«Okay so, please explain what you just did there, we’re going to start taking notes» pic.twitter.com/OQiMadBhT3 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025

– Slaf, the veteran.

For the first time since he’s joined the league, Slafkovsky can say he’s not the youngest regularly-used player in the Canadiens lineup. #Demidov #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9tcLoOZMlW — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025

– Incredible.

– Slafkovsky got a penalty right after the play. Luckily, Carolina didn’t take advantage of it.

– The Canadiens will do it soon, themselves.

Le Rocket vient d’annoncer à ses partisans la vente de billets des premiers matchs des séries à compter de demain à midi. Dépêchez-vous, ça va partir vite! — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 17, 2025

– Laval lost tonight.