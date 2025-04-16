Skip to content
The Canadiens officially qualify for the playoffs
Raphael Simard
This is not a premiere: the Canadiens had to win today against the Hurricanes.

A win (or a loss in overtime) and Montreal would participate in the playoffs. A loss in 60 minutes and the Islanders would be our favorite team for the next 24 hours.

Here are the lineups:

Carolina left out several of their good players, such as Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

The Habs started the game strong. Kaiden Guhle opened the scoring.

On the sequence, Juraj Slafkovsky, who was playing his 200th game in the NHL, collected his 51st point of the season. A peak for him.

The Hurricanes replied a few moments later. Taylor Hall scored a lucky goal, but it still counted.

Montreal was not playing a strong game. After 29 minutes of play, the team had only 10 shots on goal.

Against the Canes’ B team, it’s not ideal and it doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence for the rest of the game.

Note that I add information throughout the game. As soon as I wrote the sentence above, the locals started playing.

First, Nick Suzuki reached the 30-goal plateau for the second consecutive season with this goal.

Then, Kaiden Guhle doubled the lead with his second goal of the game.

Luckily, he came back into the game, having left for a few seconds.

On the goal, Lane Hutson recorded an assist and thus reached the 60-assist plateau this season. He joins Larry Murphy for the most assists by a defenseman in a season in NHL history.

If he doesn’t win the Calder…

Cole Caufield had the other assist and officially reached the 70-point plateau.

In the end, Carolina buzzed and even reduced the deficit. But Jake Evans took care of the insurance goal in an empty net.

Final score: 4-2 Montreal.

The Habs officially qualify for the playoffs. They will face the Washington Capitals. Let’s hope the outcome is the same as in 2010.


Overtime

– The Victory behind the Tricolore.

– Wow haha.

– Slaf, the veteran.

– Incredible.

– Slafkovsky got a penalty right after the play. Luckily, Carolina didn’t take advantage of it.

– The Canadiens will do it soon, themselves.

– Laval lost tonight.

