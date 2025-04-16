The Canadiens officially qualify for the playoffs

Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/R6S23FXBFI
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2025
Canes Going 11-7 tonight vs Habs:
Svechnikov – Kotkaniemi – Hall
Robinson – Jankowski – Roslovic
Carrier – Brind’Amour – Stankoven
Jost – Nadeau
Orlov – Burns
Gostisbehere – Walker
Stillman – Morrow
Fensore
Kochetkov
Andersen#RaiseUp
— Zachary Martin (@OneTrueZach) April 16, 2025
Guhle scores… and the Canadiens take advantage! https://t.co/IgVoFtkCtW pic.twitter.com/ZjEsLtTYft
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2025
Taylor Hall gets all the bounces to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/ttQgDs38x7
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025
Against the Canes’ B team, it’s not ideal and it doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence for the rest of the game.
On dit merci à Nick tout le monde
If loving Nick Suzuki is wrong, we don’t want to be right#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SKPVtF1l2H
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025
Si vous lisez ceci, Kaiden Guhle a décoché sa deuxième garnotte de la soirée
If you’re reading this, Kaiden Guhle has absolutely sniped two goals tonight#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/J2jk8CYa01
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025
If he doesn’t win the Calder…
The Habs officially qualify for the playoffs. They will face the Washington Capitals. Let’s hope the outcome is the same as in 2010.
Overtime
– The Victory behind the Tricolore.
Let’s go les gars
Rooting for you boys @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/AKf2pkIVsl
— x – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) April 16, 2025
– Wow haha.
«Okay so, please explain what you just did there, we’re going to start taking notes» pic.twitter.com/OQiMadBhT3
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025
– Slaf, the veteran.
For the first time since he’s joined the league, Slafkovsky can say he’s not the youngest regularly-used player in the Canadiens lineup. #Demidov #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9tcLoOZMlW
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2025
– Incredible.
DEMIDOV IS SOOO ELITE! #habs #gohabsgo #demidov pic.twitter.com/Nsc4ITqR4Y
— JT (@jeantrudel83) April 16, 2025
– Slafkovsky got a penalty right after the play. Luckily, Carolina didn’t take advantage of it.
No cigar for you! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pkfZI898wg
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 17, 2025
– The Canadiens will do it soon, themselves.
Le Rocket vient d’annoncer à ses partisans la vente de billets des premiers matchs des séries à compter de demain à midi. Dépêchez-vous, ça va partir vite!
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 17, 2025
– Laval lost tonight.
Marque finale
Final score pic.twitter.com/6Pyf89Fs21
— xy – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 17, 2025