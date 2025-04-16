Team supper on Tuesday to welcome Ivan Demidov

According to Jean Trudel’s information – who hosts the Stanley25 podcast with Maxime Truman – almost all the players went to eat at Estelle restaurant last night.
We’re talking about an Italian restaurant located on Courcelle Street in Montreal – just near the Turcot interchange.
Clearly, the guys were not there to party. But they wanted to do something to welcome the best prospect the organization has seen in a long time to the team and that’s a good thing to emphasize.
Les joueurs des Canadiens ont fait de quoi de pas mal cool pour Demidov hier soir. Tous les details dans le Patreon Stanley25. #gohabsgo https://t.co/2gHoaK4FUF
— JT (@jeantrudel83) April 16, 2025
They are there for him… and clearly, it shows the nice team spirit within this group.
That’s more proof, because we already know how close the guys are to each other in the locker room.
JT mentioned it in a tweet: yesterday was a “team building” activity.
Fou clip de Benoit Brunet! Meilleure attitude ever! Je pense que les gars du Habs l’ont écouté hier lors de leur team building #gohabsgo https://t.co/wEFvngswet
— JT (@jeantrudel83) April 16, 2025
