Team supper on Tuesday to welcome Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov arrived in Canada last week.The team went to join him in Toronto on Friday evening after the game against the Sens and the young player made his NHL debut on Monday.But the players also took the time to have dinner with him to welcome him to the group.

According to Jean Trudel’s information – who hosts the Stanley25 podcast with Maxime Truman – almost all the players went to eat at Estelle restaurant last night.

We’re talking about an Italian restaurant located on Courcelle Street in Montreal – just near the Turcot interchange.

The guys barely drank any alcohol (0, 1 or two glasses each) and no one was on the brush.The group of players present at the restaurant left around 9 pm, which is logical since there is a crucial game on the schedule tonight.

Clearly, the guys were not there to party. But they wanted to do something to welcome the best prospect the organization has seen in a long time to the team and that’s a good thing to emphasize.

Les joueurs des Canadiens ont fait de quoi de pas mal cool pour Demidov hier soir. Tous les details dans le Patreon Stanley25. #gohabsgo https://t.co/2gHoaK4FUF — JT (@jeantrudel83) April 16, 2025

The players and the organization of the Canadiens understand that they need to surround Ivan Demidov as needed.They understand that they must help him feel good in his new environment because he is not from here.

They are there for him… and clearly, it shows the nice team spirit within this group.

That’s more proof, because we already know how close the guys are to each other in the locker room.

JT mentioned it in a tweet: yesterday was a “team building” activity.

Fou clip de Benoit Brunet! Meilleure attitude ever! Je pense que les gars du Habs l’ont écouté hier lors de leur team building #gohabsgo https://t.co/wEFvngswet — JT (@jeantrudel83) April 16, 2025

Overtime

And the timing is well chosen because the guys will need to be united on the ice tonight to beat the Hurricanes team

– Classic.

Svechnikov: «Ce ne sera pas facile pour Montréal ce soir. Les jeunes qui entrent sont affamés.» — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 16, 2025

– Beautiful contract.

Nic Dowd signs a two-year extension with #caps carrying a $3M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 16, 2025

– He’s back from far.