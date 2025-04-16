One last game before the series (or the 2025-26 preseason schedule)

Defeat…

If the Canadiens can’t get a point against the Hurricanes’ B team tonight at the Centre Bell, in front of their fans, they will have only themselves to blame. Especially after recently losing to the Blackhawks, a bottom-team in the West.

Yes, I still believe the Habs will make the playoffs. They need to win (in regulation or overtime), lose in overtime, lose in a shootout, or simply see the Blue Jackets not win in regulation tomorrow night.

But, I’m lucid enough to imagine the catastrophic scenario: the Canadiens get beaten by Rod Brind’Amour and his gang, the Blue Jackets win against the Islanders, Lane Hutson loses the Calder Trophy, Martin St-Louis doesn’t get a nomination for the Jack Adams Trophy, the players give their jerseys to the fans in a somber and sad atmosphere on the ice after the game… and they empty their lockers in the dressing room Friday morning, before leaving Quebec as quickly as possible.

No, barely missing the playoffs wouldn’t be that big of a failure. The front office’s goal was to be in the mix… and the team would have been.

But the way the Tricolore would miss them would hurt. And it could leave scars. Losing the last games of the season and missing the playoffs by a single point would be like taking a slap in the face.Not playing in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season (a new concession record) and not giving players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and others that experience would be another slap in the face.

And what about the bosses at TVA Sports? Instead of broadcasting games with over a million viewers (and getting the cash that comes with it), the sports channel will have to show games featuring the Kings or Blue Jackets to their subscribers. Ouch! Especially with the broadcasting contract expiring in a year and a few months…

Here is how the 2025 #StanleyCup tournament is shaping up: WSH vs. MTL or CBJ

CAR vs. NJ

TOR vs. OTT

TB vs. FLA WPG vs. STL

DAL vs. COL

VGK vs. MIN

LA vs. EDM — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 16, 2025

Theoretically, the Canadiens may not have a case, but they must get at least a point tonight at the Centre Bell. For the fans, partners, restaurants, bars, the gloominess of the city and province, etc.

And stop telling me that not making the playoffs would be a good thing! Drafting 13th instead of 17th wouldn’t be a big enough victory.

Many of us will be watching the Hurricanes vs Canadiens game tonight on RDS (or directly from the Centre Bell). Around 9:30 pm, we’ll either be over the moon waiting for the first playoff game (Sunday or Monday) or devastated, thinking that the team’s next game will be a preseason game against guys like Cédric Paré next September.

Kent Hughes was hoping his team would play meaningful games; they will play a big one tonight at the Centre Bell. It remains to be seen how his millionaire athletes will react.

I expect a big game from Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson… but if the first line doesn’t show up, the chances of having to wait six months for the next regular season game will be high.

Juraj Slafkovsky hasn’t scored with his stick since the beginning of April. After the 4 Nations Tournament, he had criticized himself, saying he had played like a junior before Valentine’s Day. Tonight, he must play like a first-line forward in the NHL, not like a junior.

Same thing for Cole Caufield, who hasn’t scored in the last three games and has a minus-4 differential during that short sequence.

Overtime

As for the coach, he needs to find the right combinations and coach like a pro. The season depends on it.The team will be under pressure tonight. How will they react? The answer will come around 9:30 pm.

— News from CF Montréal.

12 v. 12 on full field at Nutrilait. #CFMTL Sunusi

Sealy – Clark – Vilsaint- Opoku

Saliba – Loturi

Petrasso – Waterman – Neal -Bugaj

Sirois Vs. Owusu

Guboglo – Iankov – Duke – Synchuk

Piette – Herbers

Pearce – Alvarez – Campbell – JMR

Breza Craig in the joker. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 16, 2025

Hennadii Synchuk started limping towards the end of the mini-game, before discussing with the staff and leaving for the locker room. #CFMTL Let’s hope it’s just precautionary. Reminder: Giacomo Vrioni didn’t train, probably related to the hit he took on the… pic.twitter.com/zaa3OmNRuo — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 16, 2025

— Big compliment.

Mr. Svechnikov says Ivan Demidov reminds him of Patrick Kane, “with the skill and the way he moves his shoulders.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 16, 2025

