One last game before the series (or the 2025-26 preseason schedule)

If the Canadiens can’t get a point against the Hurricanes’ B team tonight at the Centre Bell, in front of their fans, they will have only themselves to blame. Especially after recently losing to the Blackhawks, a bottom-team in the West.
But, I’m lucid enough to imagine the catastrophic scenario: the Canadiens get beaten by Rod Brind’Amour and his gang, the Blue Jackets win against the Islanders, Lane Hutson loses the Calder Trophy, Martin St-Louis doesn’t get a nomination for the Jack Adams Trophy, the players give their jerseys to the fans in a somber and sad atmosphere on the ice after the game… and they empty their lockers in the dressing room Friday morning, before leaving Quebec as quickly as possible.
No, barely missing the playoffs wouldn’t be that big of a failure. The front office’s goal was to be in the mix… and the team would have been.
And what about the bosses at TVA Sports? Instead of broadcasting games with over a million viewers (and getting the cash that comes with it), the sports channel will have to show games featuring the Kings or Blue Jackets to their subscribers. Ouch! Especially with the broadcasting contract expiring in a year and a few months…
And stop telling me that not making the playoffs would be a good thing! Drafting 13th instead of 17th wouldn’t be a big enough victory.
Many of us will be watching the Hurricanes vs Canadiens game tonight on RDS (or directly from the Centre Bell). Around 9:30 pm, we’ll either be over the moon waiting for the first playoff game (Sunday or Monday) or devastated, thinking that the team’s next game will be a preseason game against guys like Cédric Paré next September.
I expect a big game from Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson… but if the first line doesn’t show up, the chances of having to wait six months for the next regular season game will be high.
Juraj Slafkovsky hasn’t scored with his stick since the beginning of April. After the 4 Nations Tournament, he had criticized himself, saying he had played like a junior before Valentine’s Day. Tonight, he must play like a first-line forward in the NHL, not like a junior.
Same thing for Cole Caufield, who hasn’t scored in the last three games and has a minus-4 differential during that short sequence.
Pyotr Kochetkov
vs @CanadiensMTL @Canes @TVASports
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 16, 2025
