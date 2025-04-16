One doesn’t often see Nick Suzuki being emotional like tonight

Credit: Nick Suzuki is not the most expressive guy in the world. We don’t always see the emotions of the captain because he’s able to keep a cool head at any time. But tonight… We saw a more emotional captain. And I liked it. Suz helped his team get their ticket to the playoffs with a […]

Nick Suzuki is not the most expressive guy in the world.

We don’t always see the emotions of the captain because he’s able to keep a cool head at any time.

But tonight… We saw a more emotional captain. And I liked it.

Suz helped his team get their ticket to the playoffs with a big performance.

A goal and an assist for the captain in the most important game of the season: we’ll take it.

But it’s Suzuki’s body language that was striking tonight.

Let’s thank Nick everyone If loving Nick Suzuki is wrong, we don’t want to be right#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SKPVtF1l2H — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025

He celebrated his goal like we rarely see him do. On one knee, celebrating with his glove on the ice.. it was amazing:

And after the team’s victory – which ensured the habs’ participation in the playoffs -, Suzuki spoke to the fans.

He started his “speech” by saying… this:

Is everyone doing well, Montreal? – Nick Suzuki

We rarely see Nick Suzuki act like that.

He’s excited (!), it shows…:

«IS EVERYONE DOING WELL, MONTREAL?» Nick Suzuki speaks with habs fans after the team clinched their playoff berth pic.twitter.com/tlWEODz3YP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2025

And you know what?

It’s far from being a bad thing.

Nick Suzuki is the captain of the Montreal habs and he just led his team to a playoff spot.

He’s played a huge part in his team’s successes since the break (37 points in 26 games) and it’s partly because of him that the habs were able to get their golden ticket.

Seeing him show more emotions than usual is normal.

He’s excited to participate in the playoffs with his boys and the captain seems to be ready to lead this group when we look at his contagious attitude.

I’m saying this, but a tight-knit group can sometimes do damage in the playoffs…

Overtime

The habs will need a healthy Nick Suzuki if they want to beat the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

Because if Suzuki is at his best, the habs can measure up to very good teams. It comes with the contribution of the four lines, of course… but the captain must be the one to set an example.

And he’s really been able to do so since the break.