Penguins defenseman Kris Letang underwent successful surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (PFO, a small hole in the heart). The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.https://t.co/OBIHf6RlSs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2025

Sad news in Pittsburgh.Kristopher Letang underwent a procedure to close a hole in his heart. The Penguins, who will not make the playoffs, announced that the star defenseman will need four to six weeks to recover.At least, he seems to be doing better. Good news on that level.Unfortunately for the defenseman, this is not the first time that heart problems have affected him. In the past, he has already suffered two strokes, which is quite serious.The former client of Kent Hughes is worrying the hockey world right now.Clearly, Letang is in shape, but his heart has played tricks on him in 2014 and 2022. Normally, an athlete of his age does not have so many heart problems.This is worrisome, all of this. And we hope he will be spared for the rest of his career.

Let’s remember that Letang is still under contract for three years at $6.1 million on the payroll. Will he be able to play the next three years or will the doctors stop him beforehand?

Because his health must come first.

