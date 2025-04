Credit: Tonight, the Rocket de Laval could officially claim first place in the AHL – and therefore home-ice advantage – with a win. There are three games left (against Belleville) in the season, which means the chances of getting there are good. Unless the Rocket does what the habs do when it comes to officially doing […]

Tonight, the Rocket de Laval could officially claim first place in the AHL – and therefore home-ice advantage – with a win.There are three games left (against Belleville) in the season, which means the chances of getting there are good. Unless the Rocket does what the habs do when it comes to officially doing something.As you can guess, this won’t be the most anticipated game in town since the habs will be playing the Hurricanes at the same time. But there are still some interesting things to note.For example?As expected, David Reinbacher, who hasn’t played in weeks, will return to the game for the Rocket. He is therefore healthy, which is excellent news for the entire organization.And in goal?Jacob Fowler will have the mandate to keep the goals. This will be his second start as a pro and the fans who will be at the Place Bell will see him in action for the first time at home in the AHL.We could say that the Rocket has room to maneuver to finish at the top of the league and that it can afford to play Fowler, who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the AHL.But the truth is, Fowler is a good goalkeeper. He proved it in his debut with the Rocket, in the last few days.With Cayden Primeau who can rest for the series, with Jakub Dobes who is up and with Connor Hughes who will miss a few weeks of activities, playing Fowler was the thing to do.Don’t be surprised if he plays another game before the end of the regular season. The other games will take place on April 18 and 19.Also, as you know, another big prospect of the habs will play tonight: Ivan Demidov.