Ivan Demidov will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook

With that line getting reunited, the #GoHabsGo lines should look like:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Gallagher-Dvorak-Anderson
Demidov-Newhook-Laine
Heineman-Evans-Armia https://t.co/4g4p4MCy4E
IVAN DEMIDOV’S FIRST NHL GOAL!!
In Overtime
#Habs Kaiden Guhle: «it’s been what, 4 games we’ve had a chance to clinch…so I think we’ve had enough time to get that out of our system. Now we’re just going to be ready to go; I don’t have much doubt in my mind that we’re going have our A-game tonight.»
Cayden Primeau, too strong for the league?https://t.co/1fTtV80eKT
