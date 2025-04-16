Skip to content
Ivan Demidov will play with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, we learned that Emil Heineman will take Oliver Kapanen’s place in the lineup. This is the only change to note for tonight’s game, which is very important.

We learned that he will play with Jake Evans, as well as with Joel Armia.

Logically, since the trio of Nick Suzuki and the one of Christian Dvorak do not need to be changed, it is clear that this leaves Ivan Demidov with Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine.

Right now, this is the most optimal lineup in my opinion.

The way Demidov moves with the puck, if he can find Patrik Laine’s stick, a guy who can roast the nuts, it could create sparks on the ice.

And visibly, the coach has recognized it.

Nick Suzuki’s trio will have the mandate to generate offense, but we know that Newhook’s trio will be in the same position. After all, the wingers of that trio are not defensive experts by trade.

I don’t think I need to remind you that one point would allow the habs to qualify for the playoffs instead of putting their fate in the hands of the Blue Jackets. Demidov will be one of the players who will have to step up to help the club.

Will he do it? Based on how he played on Monday, we can believe that yes.

The atmosphere tonight at the Bell Centre will undoubtedly be very intense, and it will be up to the guys to make sure they don’t kill the buzz quickly. Because if they do, the evening will be long.

To follow, therefore.


In Overtime

– Kaiden Guhle is ready.

– Jacob Fowler impresses. [BPM Sports]

– David Carle: the Blackhawks want to add the university coach. [RG media]

– For the AHL? Yes.

