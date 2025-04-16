Ivan Demidov : what if the Canadiens still had Sean Monahan…

Kent Hughes maximized the value of Sean Monahan.

He acquired him from the Flames with a first-round pick in 2022… and the GM of the Habs then sent the center to Winnipeg for another first-round pick and a third-round pick.

Two first-round picks (and another third-round pick) for a guy who played a total of 74 games with the Habs, that’s pretty excellent.

The Flames made a mistake by paying to get rid of the main interested party. The organization no longer believed in him because he was often injured… but today, Monahan would be one of the best players in Calgary.

Sean Monahan would be: — 4th on the Flames in goals

— 3rd on the Flames in assists

— 3rd on the Flames in points

— 1st on the Flames in +/-

— 1st on the Flames in points/game Calgary’s easily a playoff team with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/qAjLrVD9x7 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 16, 2025

And he probably would have helped the Flames qualify for the playoffs.

But in fact, the Habs might have also had to keep him in their ranks. We agree that Kent Hughes’ decisions are difficult to criticize because he was able to get really interesting assets for the player.

On the other hand… The Habs would have the second center they’ve been looking for since Sean Monahan left. The Kirby Dach experience was never really fruitful and now, we keep saying that the Habs need to find a guy to surround Ivan Demidov on the team’s second unit.

Monahan could have filled that seat. In fact… we could even say that he would have filled that seat wonderfully.

He didn’t slow down: the former Habs player had 56 points in 53 games this season in Columbus.

He has a plus-18 differential, he plays in all possible situations because he is reliable in all three zones of the rink and he is an important part of his team’s surprising successes since the start of the campaign.