Ivan Demidov : what if the Canadiens still had Sean Monahan…

He acquired him from the Flames with a first-round pick in 2022… and the GM of the Habs then sent the center to Winnipeg for another first-round pick and a third-round pick.
Two first-round picks (and another third-round pick) for a guy who played a total of 74 games with the Habs, that’s pretty excellent.
The Flames made a mistake by paying to get rid of the main interested party. The organization no longer believed in him because he was often injured… but today, Monahan would be one of the best players in Calgary.
Sean Monahan would be:
— 4th on the Flames in goals
— 3rd on the Flames in assists
— 3rd on the Flames in points
— 1st on the Flames in +/-
— 1st on the Flames in points/game
Calgary’s easily a playoff team with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/qAjLrVD9x7
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 16, 2025
But in fact, the Habs might have also had to keep him in their ranks. We agree that Kent Hughes’ decisions are difficult to criticize because he was able to get really interesting assets for the player.
On the other hand… The Habs would have the second center they’ve been looking for since Sean Monahan left. The Kirby Dach experience was never really fruitful and now, we keep saying that the Habs need to find a guy to surround Ivan Demidov on the team’s second unit.
Monahan could have filled that seat. In fact… we could even say that he would have filled that seat wonderfully.
He didn’t slow down: the former Habs player had 56 points in 53 games this season in Columbus.
He has a plus-18 differential, he plays in all possible situations because he is reliable in all three zones of the rink and he is an important part of his team’s surprising successes since the start of the campaign.
But again, we can’t hate the fact that Hughes used a player that nobody believed in to get two first-round picks. The Habs’ GM took advantage of the situation at the 2024 trade deadline to add assets to his bank, and maybe that will turn in favor of the Habs in the coming years.
That being said, when we look at the situation from another angle, it’s true that Monahan would really help the Habs right now.
Overtime
— I love it!
Montreal Folks…my French friends….Gros Match ce soir calisse!!!!! Un Gros Gros Match!!!
— Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 16, 2025
— Tony Marinaro agrees too:
Tony « Rocky » Marinaro est EN FEU: le Canadien va entrer en séries ce soir
ÊTES-VOUS PRÊTS???? pic.twitter.com/Y4SlaET4F5
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 16, 2025
— Good point.
Je dis depuis un bout de temps déjà que la grande force du Rocket réside dans la puissance de son flanc droit en défensive. Je ne crois pas qu’aucune équipe dans toute la LAH peut se targuer d’aligner des joueurs de la trempe de Reinbacher, Mailloux et Lindström tous les soirs.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 16, 2025
— McDavid will be in uniform tonight. He is looking for his 100th point of the season.
McDavid will play against the #SJSharks tonight. Leon Draisaitl WILL NOT be in the lineup for the #LetsGoOilers. Knoblauch expects him to be ready for game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
— Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) April 16, 2025
— That would be something.
Kevin De Bruyne dans la MLS à Chicago? Ce serait vraiment le fun de le voir arriver en Amérique du Nord! https://t.co/weRuLV6ODm
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 16, 2025