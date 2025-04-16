It’s possibly David Savard’s last game

Credit: If the Canadiens lose today, it will be chaos in Montreal. The Canadiens’ fans will become Islanders fans for 24 hours. If Montreal were to miss the playoffs, it could be the last game of David Savard’s career. He hasn’t confirmed it, but Renaud Lavoie has opened the door to the possibility. He never says […]

If the Canadiens lose today, it will be chaos in Montreal.

The Canadiens’ fans will become Islanders fans for 24 hours.

If Montreal were to miss the playoffs, it could be the last game of David Savard’s career. He hasn’t confirmed it, but Renaud Lavoie has opened the door to the possibility. He never says anything for nothing, that one.

He is in a position where he has had an extraordinary career. […] He’s a guy who has been through a lot, who has been very tough on his body. – Renaud Lavoie

If the Habs were to make the playoffs, the Quebecer would be in the lineup.He has slowed down, certainly, but he remains a leader, he has a Stanley Cup and nobody in the team plays defensively like him.His playoff experience would be crucial for a very young group.In recent weeks, the man himself has not wanted to confirm anything, but one thing is almost certain, he should not play for another team if retirement is to wait.

Months ago, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook wrote a story about the fact that listening to him, it’s either retirement or Montreal for Savard.

Experiencing a beautiful spring in the playoffs with his childhood team would be a great way to retire once and for all.

After tonight’s game, he will have played 870 games in the big league with Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Columbus.

