It’s possibly David Savard’s last game

The Canadiens’ fans will become Islanders fans for 24 hours.
If Montreal were to miss the playoffs, it could be the last game of David Savard’s career. He hasn’t confirmed it, but Renaud Lavoie has opened the door to the possibility. He never says anything for nothing, that one.
The question deserves to be asked, mentions @renlavoietva. https://t.co/lSI6oowkcB
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2025
He is in a position where he has had an extraordinary career. […] He’s a guy who has been through a lot, who has been very tough on his body. – Renaud Lavoie
Months ago, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook wrote a story about the fact that listening to him, it’s either retirement or Montreal for Savard.
After tonight’s game, he will have played 870 games in the big league with Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Columbus.
Overtime
– Interesting.
View this post on Instagram
– Yes.
Samuel Montembeault, “a guy who is progressing a lot”, according to Jocelyn Thibault: https://t.co/nUmYiSBQG7
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2025
– Boom!
PLAYOFF READY pic.twitter.com/3vmeFb1pCa
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 16, 2025
– To listen.
Podcast @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard
What is the future of Bo Bichette? Did Juan Soto miss a good opportunity to stay quiet? Hunter Greene dominates https://t.co/fmXiCxCM1h
— Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 16, 2025