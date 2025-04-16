“It’s going to be a bloodbath” : Anthony Stolarz sets the table for the Leafs vs Sens series

For the first time since the 16-17 season, the Senators have obtained their ticket to the playoffs.And on this occasion, the Sens will face the Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

This could get heated. We know the two teams really don’t like each other, after all…

There is a big rivalry between the two Ontario teams and Anthony Stolarz set the tone for the series by saying… this:

It’s going to be a blood bath. – Anthony Stolarz

We should expect some animosity in each game of this series.

On paper, the Leafs seem to have the advantage because their talented group of players seem more united than ever… but when the Sens use their physical game, they can disrupt almost anyone.

Brady Tkachuk had better attach his helmet with a pin because he’s going to get hit a lot… hehe.

Anthony Stolarz on the Battle of Ontario: “It’s gonna be a blood bath.” — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 16, 2025

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs was in 2004.

It was very physical… and it was an intense series from start to finish.

The 2004 Series between the #LeafsForever and the #GoSensGo was a MANS game Via Don Cherry Rock Em’ Sock Em’ 16 pic.twitter.com/fEFR63Hdok — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 30, 2024

I have the impression that it will be the same thing, 21 years later:We should also remember that last year, Morgan Rielly jumped on Ridly Greig after seeing him score into an empty net with a slapshot.

This gave energy back to the rivalry that persists between the two teams… and it will be pleasant to see them face off in the playoffs:

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

The confrontation between the Sens and the Leafs is probably the one that attracts me the most for the upcoming playoffs in the NHL.

Of course, we will all follow the Canadiens if they get their ticket tonight by picking up a point against the Hurricanes… but we will also have to watch the Leafs and the Sens because the series is going to give us some great games.

At least, Anthony Stolarz’s comments suggest it’s going to be a good show.

