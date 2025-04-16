“It’s going to be a bloodbath” : Anthony Stolarz sets the table for the Leafs vs Sens series

This could get heated. We know the two teams really don’t like each other, after all…
There is a big rivalry between the two Ontario teams and Anthony Stolarz set the tone for the series by saying… this:
It’s going to be a blood bath. – Anthony Stolarz
On paper, the Leafs seem to have the advantage because their talented group of players seem more united than ever… but when the Sens use their physical game, they can disrupt almost anyone.
Brady Tkachuk had better attach his helmet with a pin because he’s going to get hit a lot… hehe.
It was very physical… and it was an intense series from start to finish.
This gave energy back to the rivalry that persists between the two teams… and it will be pleasant to see them face off in the playoffs:
Of course, we will all follow the Canadiens if they get their ticket tonight by picking up a point against the Hurricanes… but we will also have to watch the Leafs and the Sens because the series is going to give us some great games.
At least, Anthony Stolarz’s comments suggest it’s going to be a good show.
Overtime
– Logical.
– 4-1 Canadiens.
– Well done.
– Reminder: six games will be presented in the NHL tonight.
