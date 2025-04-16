Expect to see the Canadiens start their series on Monday

On a enfin le portrait complet des séries pic.twitter.com/IqxvtDMITf — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 17, 2025

For the first time since 2021, the Canadiens are in the playoffs.Thanks to their win against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Canadiens earned the 16th and final ticket to the playoffs. Was the team #DansLeMix this year, finally?The eight first-round matchups are now confirmed. The Habs will play against the Capitals and if they win, they will face either the Hurricanes or the Devils since they are moving on to the playoffs in the Metropolitan division.

But let’s not put the cart before the horse. Washington will be a good challenge for the Habs.

Martin St-Louis can take the time to celebrate his team’s progress over the past few years, but he must ensure that his players are well-prepared for the first game.

#Habs Kaiden Guhle told the media they play on Monday — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 17, 2025

And when will this first game take place?Rumors say it will start on Monday in Washington. And Kaiden Guhle, speaking to the media after the game, pretty much confirmed that it would be on Monday.

Keep in mind that things can change, but for now, that’s the plan.

Overtime

St-Louis said his players will have the day off tomorrow (but not his coaching staff, who need to prepare for the playoffs), and after that, the players will have to switch to playoff mode.The Canadiens players will need to be ready physically and mentally. The players who are a bit injured (so, basically everyone) will have a few days to rest.And then it will begin.

– Nice moment.

Comme promis, Lucie Lachance (@LucieLou08) remet le chandail « le hockey pour vaincre le cancer » à Brendan Gallagher. Respect ! pic.twitter.com/MMxxOCwvaF — RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2025

– Amazing.

Hutson a 60 aides cette saison Voici une liste de joueurs qui ont jamais eu 60 aides en une saison Alex Ovechkin

Jean Béliveau

Kris Letang

Scott Niedermayer

Duncan Keith

Guy Lapointe

Drew Doughty

Sergei Gonchar

Tim Stutzle

Henri Richard

Yvan Cournoyer

Andrei Markov — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 17, 2025

– Two original teams in the playoffs: the two Canadian teams. Gary Bettman must be thrilled.