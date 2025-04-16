Expect to see the Canadiens start their series on Monday

On a enfin le portrait complet des séries pic.twitter.com/IqxvtDMITf
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 17, 2025
But let’s not put the cart before the horse. Washington will be a good challenge for the Habs.
Martin St-Louis can take the time to celebrate his team’s progress over the past few years, but he must ensure that his players are well-prepared for the first game.
#Habs Kaiden Guhle told the media they play on Monday
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 17, 2025
Keep in mind that things can change, but for now, that’s the plan.
Comme promis, Lucie Lachance (@LucieLou08) remet le chandail « le hockey pour vaincre le cancer » à Brendan Gallagher. Respect ! pic.twitter.com/MMxxOCwvaF
— RDS (@RDSca) April 17, 2025
Hutson a 60 aides cette saison
Voici une liste de joueurs qui ont jamais eu 60 aides en une saison
Alex Ovechkin
Jean Béliveau
Kris Letang
Scott Niedermayer
Duncan Keith
Guy Lapointe
Drew Doughty
Sergei Gonchar
Tim Stutzle
Henri Richard
Yvan Cournoyer
Andrei Markov
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 17, 2025
– Two original teams in the playoffs: the two Canadian teams. Gary Bettman must be thrilled.
For the first time in NHL history, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs are the lone «Original Six» teams to make the postseason
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 17, 2025