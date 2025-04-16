Emil Heineman back in the lineup

#Habs Emil Heineman will play tonight — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 16, 2025

Good news for the Habs: Emil Heineman is no longer injured.In this very important day for the Canadiens, who will want to go get a point to not leave their fate in the hands of the Blue Jackets tomorrow night, Heineman will be able to play.He confirmed it to the media.In recent days, he has been absent due to an upper body injury. But we can think that it’s related to concussion symptoms that the player was not playing.We must think that Oliver Kapanen will join Michael Pezzetta and Joshua Roy on the bench.Seeing the player come back to the game gives more options to Martin St-Louis and this, by the force of things, pushes Kapanen and Pezzetta down in the team’s hierarchy. #DepthMore details to come…