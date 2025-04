View this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

Tonight, the Canadiens have one last opportunity to control their own destiny and help themselves make the playoffs. To do so, they simply need to go out and get a point (or two, obviously) against the Hurricanes.If they don't, the Blue Jackets will have a chance to qualify by winning in regulation tomorrow night against the Islanders.But you already knew that. You also knew that we're talking about the biggest game of the year tonight at the Bell Centre. And it will likely be watched en masse, once again.Of course, there must be stressed people in the Habs' locker room – and that's normal.So, it's up to the team's veterans to try to take some stress off the younger players. Those who have been through this before have a duty to help the young guys relax a bit.But let's talk about those veterans in Montreal.There are not many players who have experienced the playoffs with the Canadiens. In fact, when you count them, you can see that the number is really small, which shows that the team has really changed in the past four years.The captain, Nick Suzuki, played in the playoffs in 2020, in the bubble, and in 2021, in a nearly empty Bell Centre. Cole Caufield was only there for the 2021 playoffs.Jake Evans and Joel Armia, who play on the fourth line, were there in 2020 and 2021. Josh Anderson, the fourth star of the 2024-2025 season, was also there, but only in 2021.David Savard (with the Lightning) was in the finals in 2021.But otherwise, among the team's active players, we must note that only one player was there in 2017, the last year there was a full arena for the playoffs. We're talking about Brendan Gallagher.He's the player with the most seniority on the team and he's the only one (apart from maybe Martin St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, but I'm talking about players) who can tell the others what it's like to play in a full Bell Centre during the playoffs.Samuel Montembeault was present for the Four Nations Cup, but it's not the same thing.Brendan Gallagher's experience, who has lived through strong emotions in 2025 in his personal life, is worth gold right now. It's essential for him to show the way and help the guys understand that they have the talent to live through a full Bell Centre during the playoffs.If the Habs play like they're capable of tonight, the playoffs are within reach.