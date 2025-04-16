A TV station in Columbus asks for help from two former players (now playing in Carolina)

Credit: Mike Commodore is a big fan of the Canadiens today. Don’t ask me why, but look at his recent tweets. In French, even. Montreal Folks…my French friends….Gros Match ce soir calisse!!!!! Un Gros Gros Match!!! — Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 16, 2025 Calisse de TABARNAK!!!!! Plus d’efforts!!! — Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 17, 2025 From […]

Mike Commodore is a big fan of the Canadiens today.

Don’t ask me why, but look at his recent tweets.

Montreal Folks…my French friends….Gros Match ce soir calisse!!!!! Un Gros Gros Match!!! — Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 16, 2025

Calisse de TABARNAK!!!!! Plus d’efforts!!! — Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 17, 2025

From 2008 to 2011, the defenseman played with the Jackets. He clearly doesn’t want to see them in the playoffs.

Moreover, he doesn’t like Laine. He blasts him on his X account.

If there’s someone or a group of people cheering for the Carolina Hurricanes, it’s the Blue Jackets. And a TV channel in Columbus is doing everything they can to encourage the Canes players.

Overtime

They wrote two letters to two former players, Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson, who now play in Carolina. In short, XSYX ABC 6 is asking the forwards to help the Canes win in the regular season.Robinson played with the Ohio club from the 2017-2018 season to 2023-2024. He was traded last year to the Sabres and signed with Carolina during the offseason.This season, he has collected 32 points in 80 games.In the case of Roslovic, he was acquired in the big trade that brought Patrik Laine to Columbus. He stayed for four years before going to New York and then Carolina. This season, he has 38 points in 79 games.Two support players have pressure from two fan bases to keep their old team alive.

According to Swedish media #Habs Filip Eriksson will leave Växjö for the SHL finalist Luleå for next season (his contract with Växjö runs out).

Should be a good move for Eriksson who has struggled this season in Växsjö’s system based hockey. #GoHabsGo — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) April 17, 2025

– Tyler Seguin is back.