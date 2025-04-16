15 years ago, the Canadiens eliminated the Capitals

Credit: Montreal. We can finally breathe. In the last game of the regular season, the Canadiens officially qualified for the playoffs. In the first round, they will face the Washington Capitals. X #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u9awjFygPz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2025 Tonight, in front of more than 21,000 spectators, including François Legault, who was there to […]

Montreal.

We can finally breathe.

In the last game of the regular season, the Canadiens officially qualified for the playoffs. In the first round, they will face the Washington Capitals.

Tonight, in front of more than 21,000 spectators, including François Legault, who was there to encourage his team throughout the season, Montreal defeated the Hurricanes.

By the way, the Quebec Prime Minister chose his team’s game over the leaders’ debate. Priority.

The best team in the East (Washington) will face the eighth team in the East (Montreal). It seems I’ve already seen this somewhere…

Ah yes. In 2010, 15 years ago, the two teams, in the same positions, faced each other. And surprise: the underdogs won in seven games. 15 years later, Montreal could do the same to the Caps.

For this, the Halak spring will have to become the Montembeault spring. Because let’s face it, the Caps have a much bigger punch than the Montrealers, and recently, our favorites haven’t been playing the best hockey of all time.

At least the players will have a lot of rest days. According to Renaud Lavoie, the series should start on Monday in the American capital.

For the first time in his career, Ivan Demidov will have the opportunity to play against Alex Ovechkin.

This will be a confrontation to watch, that’s for sure, and if Washington thinks it will be easy in the first round, the club should disillusion itself: Montreal likes being the underdogs.

Look at 1993, 2010, 2020, and 2021…

At the beginning of the season, management wanted to see their team in the mix. Are the playoffs better than the mix?

In any case, we talk a lot about the future, but the present is also beautiful in the metropolis.

Prolongation

In 2021, the Habs made it to the Stanley Cup final.

That year, they lost in five against the Lightning. Six players from that special edition will return to the playoffs. They are Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, and Joel Armia.

I’m also looking forward to seeing Juraj Slakovsky blonde.

