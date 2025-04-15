The Oilers want to injure us: “What the f*ck?”, Perry’s response to Danault

There’s a nice rivalry between the Kings and the Oilers.
It’s clear that the Kings aren’t too fond of the Edmonton team right now… and we saw that last night.
Things got heated in the game between the two teams at the Oilers’ home: the Kings players were hit all night, and at one point, it got a bit out of hand.
Darnell Nurse gave Quinton Byfield a dangerous cross-check to the head, and Byfield wasn’t able to finish the game:
Darnell Nurse was issued a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Quinton Byfield. pic.twitter.com/J7yFs492ce
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 15, 2025
The Kings player said the Oilers sent their B-team… and that the goal was to injure the Los Angeles players:
«They just have their B-squad in trying to hurt us.»
Phillip Danault calls out the Oilers for last night’s game and Perry responds….“Well what the fuc- what do you want us to do?”
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 15, 2025
It’s a bit ironic because the Oilers didn’t have a choice but to send their B-team.
Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane… all these players were absent last night because they’re injured.
And that’s why after the game, Corey Perry reacted quite directly to Phillip Danault’s comments.
What the f*ck? What did he want us to do?
Did he follow what’s going on with our team? What did he want us to do? – Corey Perry
Oh Kings you just ignited playoff corey perry pic.twitter.com/QchogZdSos
— x-Kennedy (@kennedystrash) April 15, 2025
They fought together to bring the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in the summer of 2021… and that’s not forgotten.
They’re not there to help each other – or love each other – since the Kings and Oilers are rivals… and that was evident last night.
