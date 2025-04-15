The Oilers want to injure us: “What the f*ck?”, Perry’s response to Danault

Credit: There’s a nice rivalry between the Kings and the Oilers. The two teams have faced each other in the first round of the playoffs for the past three seasons, and the Oilers have come out on top each time. It’s clear that the Kings aren’t too fond of the Edmonton team right now… and we […]

There’s a nice rivalry between the Kings and the Oilers.

The two teams have faced each other in the first round of the playoffs for the past three seasons, and the Oilers have come out on top each time.

It’s clear that the Kings aren’t too fond of the Edmonton team right now… and we saw that last night.

Things got heated in the game between the two teams at the Oilers’ home: the Kings players were hit all night, and at one point, it got a bit out of hand.

Darnell Nurse gave Quinton Byfield a dangerous cross-check to the head, and Byfield wasn’t able to finish the game:

Darnell Nurse was issued a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Quinton Byfield. pic.twitter.com/J7yFs492ce — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 15, 2025

During the second intermission, Phillip Danault expressed his displeasure in an interview on NHL Network.

The Kings player said the Oilers sent their B-team… and that the goal was to injure the Los Angeles players:

«They just have their B-squad in trying to hurt us.» Phillip Danault calls out the Oilers for last night’s game and Perry responds….“Well what the fuc- what do you want us to do?” pic.twitter.com/eUpslub7Ok — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 15, 2025

It’s a bit ironic because the Oilers didn’t have a choice but to send their B-team.

Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane… all these players were absent last night because they’re injured.

And that’s why after the game, Corey Perry reacted quite directly to Phillip Danault’s comments.

What the f*ck? What did he want us to do? Did he follow what’s going on with our team? What did he want us to do? – Corey Perry

Oh Kings you just ignited playoff corey perry pic.twitter.com/QchogZdSos — x-Kennedy (@kennedystrash) April 15, 2025

It was pretty clear:Corey Perry and Phillip Danault played together in Montreal.

They fought together to bring the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in the summer of 2021… and that’s not forgotten.

But there were a lot of emotions on the ice last night, and it showed in the comments from both players.

They’re not there to help each other – or love each other – since the Kings and Oilers are rivals… and that was evident last night.

Overtime

Things can change quickly in the NHL, hehe.

– I love the response.

On the help the Philadelphia Flyers could provide, Brendan Gallagher says: “I won’t turn it down, but we’re expecting (the Blue Jackets) to win. That’s what they’ve been doing. They’ve been playing desperate hockey and playing their best hockey of the year. More likely than not,… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 15, 2025

– Oh yeah?

Dreger says the Habs would have changed the order of their shooters – Suzuki would have gone 2nd – if they knew the Blackhawks scored on their first attempt last night. https://t.co/9dipgV9skD — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) April 15, 2025

– To be continued.