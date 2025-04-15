The Hurricanes will not be playing all their regulars tomorrow night

Since tomorrow’s game has “no” importance for the Hurricanes, Rod Brind’Amour has made a decision that could favor the Canadiens: he will not be using all his regular players tomorrow night.
In his press point, Rod Brind’Amour acknowledged that the @Canes will not play all their regulars tomorrow to allow some players to heal injuries or take a break. Alexander Nikishin will not make the trip either for reasons…
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 15, 2025
So much the better for the Canadiens… because it’s always difficult against Carolina for the past six years.
#GoHabsGo are 2-10-3 vs. Carolina in the last 15 meetings dating to March 24, 2019
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2025
The Habs have their destiny in their hands and Brendan Gallagher explained it well after today’s practice.
Right now, the Canadiens can’t focus on the Blue Jackets’ successes. They have to be able to get at least one point tomorrow against the Hurricanes and they can’t rely on the Jackets to control their future.
Because it’s by winning games and getting points on the board that a team can qualify for the playoffs.
It’s not by watching other teams win:
On the help the Philadelphia Flyers could provide, Brendan Gallagher says: “I won’t turn it down, but we’re expecting (the Blue Jackets) to win. That’s what they’ve been doing. They’ve been playing desperate hockey and playing their best hockey of the year. More likely than not,…
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 15, 2025
Because now, there’s no room for error…
Overtime
Hoping we’ll see the Canadiens of February 25 tomorrow…