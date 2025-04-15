Skip to content
The Hurricanes will not be playing all their regulars tomorrow night
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens had the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs last night against the Blackhawks. They missed their mission.

Result? We will be watching the game between the Blue Jackets and the Flyers tonight. The latter have the number of the Jackets since the last victory of Columbus against Philly in regulation time dates back to April 6, 2024.

But even if the Jackets win, the Canadiens can get their ticket to the playoffs tomorrow if they are able to get just one small point against the Hurricanes.

The Carolina formation is already assured of participating in the spring dance and they already know their opponents for the first round (the Devils).

Since tomorrow’s game has “no” importance for the Hurricanes, Rod Brind’Amour has made a decision that could favor the Canadiens: he will not be using all his regular players tomorrow night.

And we can also expect the best players on the team who will be in uniform to play less than usual.

The Hurricanes will want to be fresh for their series against New Jersey:

So much the better for the Canadiens… because it’s always difficult against Carolina for the past six years.

The Habs, after all, have only won two of their last 15 games (!) against the Hurricanes.

The Habs have their destiny in their hands and Brendan Gallagher explained it well after today’s practice.

Right now, the Canadiens can’t focus on the Blue Jackets’ successes. They have to be able to get at least one point tomorrow against the Hurricanes and they can’t rely on the Jackets to control their future.

Because it’s by winning games and getting points on the board that a team can qualify for the playoffs.

It’s not by watching other teams win:

But to win, you also have to play the right way.

The Canadiens have some flaws in their game right now (including their powerplay) and they need to correct them as soon as possible, or it will be too late.

Because now, there’s no room for error…


Overtime

The Habs have played two games against the Hurricanes this season.

They won 4-0 on February 25 and lost 4-1 on March 28.

Hoping we’ll see the Canadiens of February 25 tomorrow…

