The Hurricanes have recalled 4 “AHLers” for the matchup against the Canadiens

As we reported earlier this afternoon: the Hurricanes who will face the Canadiens tomorrow night at the Bell Center will not be the same team that finished second in the Metropolitan division. They will not play all their regular players in Montreal, it’s clear, to be in shape for their already planned game against the Devils.

To what extent? We may have had a small clue about this answer in the last few minutes.

The Hurricanes have officially recalled two forwards and two defensemen from the AHL for tomorrow’s game.

The #Canes have recalled forwards Skyler Brind’Amour and Bradly Nadeau and defensemen Domenick Fensore and Riley Stillman from the @Chicago_Wolves. Details » https://t.co/0U5rJyBLYc pic.twitter.com/WPYYCg7MrA — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 15, 2025

Rod Brind’Amour’s son, Skyler, scored 23 points in 67 games with the Checkers at the age of 25. Bradly Nadeau, a pretty special prospect, almost scored a point per game and would play his second game in the NHL. Among the defensemen, Domenick Fensore is a 3rd-round pick, 23 years old, and Riley Stillman has played most of the last two seasons in the American League, after a few seasons of occasional play in the NHL.

These are all the details we have for now. Who will be left out to rest?

But we repeat the mantra: let’s not take anyone lightly, after being outplayed by the poor Blackhawks. Although grafting (potentially) four new players into a lineup, it remains a good news for the habs, until proven otherwise.

