The Canadiens have the worst powerplay in the NHL in April

Ivan Demidov manages to adopt extreme postures with the puck that would make Pilates queens jealous. With the help of Pavel Barber (@HeyBarber), we’re interested in the peculiarities that make the 93 unique. https://t.co/VCXDgdEO2d — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 15, 2025

in overtime

Already several fans on site to attend this morning’s practice in Brossard (11:30 am). I wonder who they’re here to see… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/FIKXjLf7xJ — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 15, 2025

How the Flames gave themselves a chance to shock the NHL, and what comes next: Catching up with Craig Conroy. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/uwxz0BlTYd — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 15, 2025

Per sources, I would expect the NHL Department of Player Safety to announce a hearing for Oilers D Darnell Nurse for his crosscheck on LA’s Quinton Byfield in Monday night’s game. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 15, 2025

The Canadiens are not a perfect team.It's an exciting team. It's an unpredictable team. It's a team that shouldn't be taken lightly… but it's definitely not a perfect team since it still has flaws to correct.Here are three. There are more, I know, but we'll start with three.Yesterday, Juraj Slafkovsky scored a goal on the powerplay. It was his 50th point of the season, which allows him to equal his total from the previous season, by the way.But did you know that it was the Habs' first powerplay goal in April?The team had 17 powerplay opportunities in April and Slaf is the only one to have taken advantage of it. We're talking about a 5.9% success rate , equal with the Ducks and the Kraken – two powers… – at the bottom of the Bettman circuit.I don't see Martin St-Louis bringing Ivan Demidov to the first wave right away (he's currently on the second unit) and that's okay… but we can still mention his name.The Capitals, in April, have a mid-class powerplay, with a 80% success rate. Will the Habs, if they make the playoffs, be able to score on the powerplay against them?We'll see in due time.Yesterday, the Habs took the lead 2-0 (against a bad team) and finished the first period ahead 2-1. It was the first time in 15 games that the Habs were leading after 20 minutes.Renaud Lavoie talked about it this morning on BPM Sports' morning show. There were seven times when they were trailing, seven times when it was tied… and once (yesterday) when the Habs were leading after a period.Martin St-Louis recently talked about his team's bad starts. And even if the team is capable of coming back in games, it can't always be done – and the coach knows it.In the playoffs, you can't just play catch-up hockey. Especially against (potentially) Washington…The (second) best scorer of all time said it: you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. And if the Habs are going to play against the Capitals (and against the best scorer of all time) in the playoffs, they'll need to shoot to help themselves a bit.In their last five games, the Canadiens have shot 17, 22, 21, 15, and 21 times on goal.Obviously, the best players must be the best and shoot more. But the whole team must bring pucks. Games where there's less than one shot per guy on average, it doesn't work.Ivan Demidov is part of the solution (three shots yesterday), but it will take more from many guys.