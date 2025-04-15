Skip to content
The Canadiens are still not qualified for the playoffs due to the Blue Jackets’ win
Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Credit: Getty Images
It has to be said, the Habs are completely falling apart. While they only needed one win as early as last Friday, the Habs will now have to play the equivalent of a game seven tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, three losses later.

The Blue Jackets, who had to win in regulation time to survive, did so convincingly on Tuesday night by disposing of the Flyers 3 to 0.

There is only one game left for the Habs and one point to be earned, but it will not be easy as the Hurricanes will be in town.

What can explain this total collapse? Fatigue? Coaching? Confidence?

Is it a mix of all three?

 

 

 

 


Overtime

– It will not be easy.

– They have won the Atlantic.

– They are still in the playoffs.

