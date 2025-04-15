The Canadiens are still not qualified for the playoffs due to the Blue Jackets’ win

JACKETS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 16, 2025
Overtime
– It will not be easy.
Canadiens have played Hurricanes twice this season, winning 4-0 at Bell Centre and losing 4-1 in Carolina. Hurricanes are 17-2-1 in their last 20 games against Canadiens. #Habs need a win or OT/shootout loss tomorrow night at Bell Centre vs. Hurricanes to clinch a playoff spot.
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 16, 2025
– They have won the Atlantic.
AUSTON MATTHEWS HAS 400 CAREER GOALS pic.twitter.com/BRC4zSrsQ0
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 16, 2025
– They are still in the playoffs.
MORGAN FROST TIES IT FOR THE FLAMES! pic.twitter.com/PXX2FjqNxZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2025