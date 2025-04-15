The Canadiens are still not qualified for the playoffs due to the Blue Jackets’ win

JACKETS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 16, 2025

It has to be said, the Habs are completely falling apart. While they only needed one win as early as last Friday, the Habs will now have to play the equivalent of a game seven tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, three losses later.The Blue Jackets, who had to win in regulation time to survive, did so convincingly on Tuesday night by disposing of the Flyers 3 to 0.There is only one game left for the Habs and one point to be earned, but it will not be easy as the Hurricanes will be in town.What can explain this total collapse? Fatigue? Coaching? Confidence?Is it a mix of all three?

Overtime

– It will not be easy.

Canadiens have played Hurricanes twice this season, winning 4-0 at Bell Centre and losing 4-1 in Carolina. Hurricanes are 17-2-1 in their last 20 games against Canadiens. #Habs need a win or OT/shootout loss tomorrow night at Bell Centre vs. Hurricanes to clinch a playoff spot. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 16, 2025

– They have won the Atlantic.

AUSTON MATTHEWS HAS 400 CAREER GOALS pic.twitter.com/BRC4zSrsQ0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 16, 2025

– They are still in the playoffs.