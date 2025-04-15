Policy: postpone the leaders’ debate because of a Canadiens game?

Credit: Tonight, there will be the only debate among leaders in French as part of the Canadian election campaign. The debate is not just for the Québécois, but it is understood that the people of Quebec are the main target of the debate in the language of Molière of the campaign. The goal is, as much […]

The game of the year and the leaders’ debate are scheduled at the same time… https://t.co/gWJA3aQzWW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 15, 2025

This scheduling conflict gives the impression that the political system is disconnected from reality and will have a significant impact on the number of viewers who will follow the only French-language debate of the campaign. – Jagmeet Singh

Marketing coup de genius from Warrior Hockey: the company has just partnered with Ivan Demidov… and installed about a hundred “election” signs to announce it. Here are 2 glimpses on the Island of Montreal https://t.co/enOddQBNQm — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 14, 2025

Tonight, there will be the only debate among leaders in French as part of the Canadian election campaign.The debate is not just for the Québécois, but it is understood that the people of Quebec are the main target of the debate in the language of Molière of the campaign.The goal is, as much as possible, for the people here to be listening.You know as well as I do that to create a media eclipse, there is nothing like the Canadiens. When there is a buzz around the Habs, it surpasses everything.And right now, there is a lot of it.Tonight, the Canadiens will play a game that will be watched a lot. Yes, the duel could be important for the playoffs, but even if it is not, people will want to see Ivan Demidov.All this to say that tonight, the leaders’ debate will not be the priority of many Québécois. And that’s why the NDP has asked to postpone the event (the debate… not the game) and the Bloc Québécois agrees with the idea.We understand that it is true that the goal is for the debate to be seen. And I imagine that it will give the leaders more time to prepare.By the force of circumstance, the parties that proposed this idea will gain some political capital since considering the Canadiens in Quebec is never a bad thing.Note that in 2011, a debate was postponed due to a Habs playoff game. So, it would not be the first time this happened, when you think about it.To be continued, as postponing a debate is not that easy.– Postponing the debate would allow Ivan Demidov to be there. #LOL #CandidatBauer