Officiating in Montreal: LASIK offers free treatment to NHL referees

Yesterday, the refereeing at the Centre Bell was… contested.It notably started with Kaiden Guhle (did he really deserve two penalties at the same time?), but it continued with calls that were not made… and with the situation in the shootout.To know what made the situation be handled in this way, I invite you to read my post on the subject.But obviously, you will have understood that this situation has been talked about a lot, not only is it important because of the timing, but also, it happened in Montreal.How the referees on the ice did not see the goal: that’s the question. Because if they had, we wouldn’t be here this morning.And on this subject, LASIK, a company that specializes in optometry, took the opportunity to mention that NHL referees are entitled to free treatment on their arms.So the company pushed the old “put on your glasses, ref” joke to another level, basically.This was written under Elliotte Friedman’s post related to what happened in Montreal. And even if it’s not the first time LASIK makes this joke (a quick look on Twitter shows it), it remains noteworthy.The NHL looks bad in all this. And Gary Bettman must simply wish that if the Habs qualify for the playoffs, the topic will get out of the news and the playoffs will change the situation.– To note.– Sean Couturier opens up about John Tortorella. [ RG media – Logan Mailloux is 22 years old.– To follow.– Logical.