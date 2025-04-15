Johnny Gaudreau : The end of season of the Blue Jackets and the Flames has an impact on that of the Habs

It’s exciting in Montreal right now: against all expectations, the Canadiens are fighting for a playoff spot.

Three months ago, nobody would have predicted it.

But the Habs have found a way to win more regularly and now, it’s the most important moment of the season.

Right now, the Canadiens are well-established in the rankings in the East.

They have a three-point lead over the Blue Jackets, who are still alive.

But in the West, it’s the Flames who are pushing to get their ticket to the dance.

It’s ironic in a way because we’re talking about the last two teams of Johnny Gaudreau… and because both clubs have an impact on the Habs’ end of season.

I’m saying this because obviously, the Blue Jackets can still catch up to the Canadiens in the rankings.

And in the case of the Flames… their position in the overall rankings at the end of the season will also have an impact on the rank of their first-round pick in the next draft, which is held by the Canadiens.

Cole Caufield changed his number to have the #13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau…

Sean Monahan, who played for the Flames, the Canadiens, and the Blue Jackets in recent years…

The impact of the end of the season for the Jackets and the Flames on the Canadiens…

It seems like there are a lot of links between the Habs, the Flames, and the Jackets right now.

And again, it’s ironic because Johnny Gaudreau is at the heart of all this.

Maybe it’s the hockey gods taking care of the situation!

Seriously, the Jackets and the Flames are in a similar situation: they have two games left to play before the end of the regular season in the NHL and they are forced to win.

The Canadiens can eliminate Columbus as early as tonight with a Jackets loss, but the Flames could qualify if they win their last two games and St. Louis and Minnesota lose their last game of the season.

The Flames have a game in hand over the Blues and the Wild: it’s tight in the West… and it will get even tighter if the Flames can beat the Golden Knights tonight and the Kings on Thursday.

Overtime

– Insiders are now saying: Demidov’s star status will help attract quality free agents to Montreal.

INSIDER TRADING… – Jets facing injury adversity

– Leafs being cautious with McCabe, OEL

– Heiskanen’s status with Stars

– Demidov’s star status could help Habs in offseason shopping

– Tocchet not expected to coach at Men’s Worlds MORE: https://t.co/uXlzavRiPH pic.twitter.com/4HuxKheOVJ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 15, 2025

– Another great result for Marty.

According to 16 journalists from https://t.co/T2XWHBh3Yy, Martin St-Louis would be the 4th best candidate for the coach of the year title in the NHL! *Points are awarded under the 5-4-3-2-1 format according to position. pic.twitter.com/dGr8XyQbjQ — RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2025

– Let’s put things into perspective.