Ivan Demidov played more in playoff series in the KHL than yesterday

Tony is furious: why didn’t Martin St-Louis let Ivan Demidov shoot yesterday?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/HWcAFuYnku — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 15, 2025

Caufield follows Demidov with a huge smile. I really think he’s telling him nonsense Seriously, Demidov already looks like he’s part of the group. It looks like he’s been there since Day 1. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/9zt211LRsS — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 15, 2025

Emil Heineman is on the ice. Reminder: The forward hasn’t played since April 5th. When will he return? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/32Jwh7Zxo3 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 15, 2025

The Rocket Laval’s offensive lines in practice this morning: Farrell | Dauphin | Barré-Boulet

Davidson | Condotta | Simoneau

Kidney | Beck | Mesar

Dineen | Xhekaj | Tuch — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) April 15, 2025

Landeskog registered 1-1-2 in his two AHL games with the Colorado Eagles. https://t.co/5AllMidsaM — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 15, 2025

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff says it looks like Owen Power’s injury is serious “It is unfortunate” @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2025

Here is the final list of the NHL Central Scouting for the #NHLDraft2025 Matthew Schaefer 1st

Caleb Desnoyers 7th 3 Quebecers in the 1st round

5 players from the #LHJMQ among the top 12 We’ll talk about it tonight on @5a7RDS https://t.co/mqPn9JYDt5 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 15, 2025

New, for @TheAthletic: What the Maple Leafs can learn from Rory McIlroy’s Masters breakthroughhttps://t.co/BpDMOYSF3Uhttps://t.co/BpDMOYSF3U — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 15, 2025