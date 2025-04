“I think we’ll see Ivan Demidov replace Juraj Slafkovsky on his line”

How long should Martin St-Louis respect the “pecking order” before giving Ivan Demidov more ice time? Pierre McGuire: “I think eventually you’re going to see Demidov replace Slafkovsky on that line” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @KnucklesNilan30 @grantmccagg pic.twitter.com/1CbTclbJOA — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 15, 2025

The Habs’ 1st line in their last three playoff-clinching games: — Nick Suzuki: 1G vs OTT, 0P vs TOR, 0P vs CHI, 22:34 mins per game

— Cole Caufield: 1A vs OTT, 0P vs TOR, 1A vs CHI, 19:15 mins per game

— Juraj Slafkovsky: 1A vs OTT, 0P vs TOR, 1G vs CHI, 18:26 mins per game pic.twitter.com/cb2rvSpuif — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 15, 2025

Demidov is still practicing on the 2nd powerplay. https://t.co/amWuOYVo43 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 15, 2025

If Ivan Demidov had played more, the Habs might have won last night.If Ivan Demidov had played with guys who have more finish than Joel Armia and Alex Newhook, the Habs might have been able to score more goals last night.If Ivan Demidov had shot in the shootout– we understood the principle in these comments that have been coming back often since last night.We know that the Russian’s playing time is an issue . Last night, he played for almost 17 minutes and was probably the most important player for the Canadiens in a loss to Chicago.So many people are wondering if he will play more tomorrow – and in the playoffs, if the team can finish qualifying.But as was the case with Lane Hutson, it’s clear that this will happen gradually. Maybe it will be faster than it was for Hutson, but it will likely happen gradually.On this topic, Pierre McGuire spoke to Tony Marinaro (The Sick Podcast) about the Russian’s ice time. And according to him, it’s only a matter of time before Demidov replaces Juraj Slafkovsky on the first line.The Habs, who have another 50-point season under their belt, lack consistency. And recently, it’s not the guy who got up most often in the playoff race, let’s say.McGuire sees Demidov replacing him. But when?Will it be tomorrow? In the playoffs? At the next camp? In November? Obviously, no one has the answer right now – except maybe Martin St-Louis, maybe.Will the coach, who wants to take pressure off his team and not put the spotlight on his new recruit, see Demidov as an option to energize the first line?If he was able to energize Alex Newhook and Joel Armia, he has the talent to help Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. But it’s a big risk in terms of team chemistry and I don’t see the coach doing that soon.In my opinion, tomorrow, he will have a similar role. And at best, Joel Armia will give up his spot for good to Patrik Laine.— Nick Suzuki’s leadership in Montreal is recognized.— Reinforcement in Philly.— Nikita Scherbak is not changing addresses.— Not more than one game for Darnell Nurse?— Oh yeah?— Good question.