Here’s how to get Ivan Demidov’s signature

It didn’t take long: Ivan Demidov has already stolen the hearts of the Canadiens fans.

We saw several people with a #93 jersey for his first career game in the NHL last night and with his performance, I can guarantee one thing.

Demidov jerseys are going to sell a lot. Because his popularity will continue to grow over time…

The company AJ Sports also had the idea to organize a sale of items signed by the young Canadiens player.

Those who want Demidov’s signature can do so until April 16 on the company’s website and each price varies depending on the item you can choose.

For example: photos (8×10) are available at a price of $99 each, there are official game pucks from last night’s game at a price of $119 each… and there are also several other items like draft pucks, limited edition pucks of his first goal (there are 72 pucks in total) and jerseys.

Good stock, to say the least. Especially since it comes with Demidov’s signature:

Demidov, who signed the largest contract in Warrior’s history, will certainly receive a percentage of the profits made with this “project”.

And that’s normal: the Canadiens player is going to go get all the cash he can get right now.

He doesn’t earn an astronomical salary in the NHL yet since he’s in his first year (out of three) of his entry-level contract with the Canadiens.

But anyway: the idea of the company AJ Sports is really interesting.

They know that all the fans’ eyes are on Ivan Demidov right now and clearly, they want to take advantage of the moment to sell signed items from the young man to the fans.

The timing is well chosen, at least.

From a marketing standpoint, it’s excellent!

