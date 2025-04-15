Skip to content
Finally, it’s maybe Ivan Demidov who will steal the Calder from Lane Hutson
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Finally, it’s maybe Ivan Demidov who will steal the Calder from Lane Hutson
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens are still not qualified for the playoffs after last night’s game, which the team lost 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. At least it ended after 60 minutes. #UnPoint

Time is starting to press as the season is coming to an end. And even if the chances of qualifying are still good, it does not change the fact that it adds stress to the city.

The Canadiens can qualify by getting at least one point tomorrow against the Hurricanes.

As for them, to qualify, the Columbus Blue Jackets will have to hope that the Habs do not get any ranking points tomorrow, but the Ohio team must also win their last two regular season games.

Result? The Habs can qualify for the playoffs as early as tonight if the Blue Jackets do not win in 60 minutes.

(Credit: Sportsnet)
But we agree that it would have been better to do it last night, when the poor Chicago Blackhawks were in town. But as we know, that did not happen.

The stress of learning to play important games is probably a factor. Playing such games is learned on the job.

But no matter how it happened (yes, I’m referring to the shootout), the Habs should have put themselves in a position to win the game and qualify in front of their fans.

As François Gagnon said, the fans did their job, they did. It’s the same for Samuel Montembeault, for Ivan Demidov… and that’s not bad for the players who really did their job.

 

Because yes, it goes without saying that the distractions involving Ivan Demidov, they are off the ice – and out of the control of the Canadiens or even the player. It’s the circumstances that make it a distraction.

But on the ice? No problem. It must be because of his lucky vest – or not.

Impertinent observation of the day: Ivan Demidov showed up at the Bell Centre with the same suit he was wearing at the time of his draft.

To know if it’s a lucky suit or if he just has one suit!

— Éric Martel (@eric-martel.bsky.social) April 14, 2025 at 5:35 PM

Yesterday, Demidov needed less than one period to get a great pass on Alex Newhook’s goal and to score his first goal in the NHL.

We saw how much talent he has.

But it’s more than that. Because even if he has things to correct, we saw that every time he had the puck, he created something on the ice. It was clear: he is the most talented player on the team.

It may be him, finally, who will steal the Calder from Lane Hutson. #OrNot

Of course, the Russian was well received by the fans and we did not feel the stress or the jet lag effect – especially not at the beginning of the game.

Without him (who was also the first star of the game), the Habs have one less point in the standings. Everyone agrees on that.

The Canadiens brought Demidov and the young player will burn a year of contract, but the goal is really to participate in the playoffs so that this year is not in vain. The chances are still good to see the Habs qualify (93%), but nothing is played.

The stress must start to rise in the locker room.

But okay. Ivan Demidov’s brilliance, which was eagerly awaited in the city, is not the only thing to remember from last night’s game for the Canadiens. Other players deserve to be talked about.

What do I remember from last night’s game?

1. Kaiden Guhle did not have his easiest game since his return to play. And the penalty he took when he hit an opponent who did not have the puck did not help either.

Guhle has been playing robustly since his return to play. But yesterday, he crossed the line, which happens sometimes in the heat of the moment.

But this situation, Martin St-Louis pointed it out after the game. After all, the Blackhawks took advantage of his penalty to score their first goal of the game, which opened the door to a comeback – against a Canadiens team that likes comebacks, but in their favor.

We’ll put it down to experience.

2. We were talking about leading and coming back. But when you have a two-goal lead against one of the worst teams in the NHL, you can’t really afford what happened yesterday. It takes a win.

But it didn’t happen.

3. 21 shots on goal in 65 minutes, that’s too few. Five shots in the third period, when it takes a goal to help, that’s too few. Patrik Laine shot four times at the net. Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov? Three times each.

But it takes help from all the trios in a playoff run.

4. RDS did a great job of filming Ivan Demidov throughout the game and making the result available on YouTube. We can easily see his 21 appearances on the ice.

Let’s note that he played for 16:56. That’s good, in my eyes.


overtime

This morning, at 11:30 am, the Canadiens will practice in Brossard. And even if the Habs could be qualified tonight if the Blue Jackets do not win in 60 minutes, as of this morning, the Habs are not officially in the playoffs.

The team must therefore practice accordingly.

If the Blue Jackets win in 60 minutes tonight, we’ll see the Habs’ A lineup tomorrow. But otherwise? The Jakub Dobes, Michael Pezzetta, Arber Xhekaj, and company could play to rest the veterans.

To be continued.

